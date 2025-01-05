A Nigerian lady has left internet users in stitches over the things she saw on a bride's WhatsApp status

She was with the bride on the day of her traditional wedding and went through her posts on WhatsApp

Many people related with what the bride did and took pride in her action, saying they would do the same in her shoes

A friend of a Nigerian bride, @she_is_sopuruchi, has shown her followers on TikTok what she saw on the wife-to-be's status on WhatsApp.

According to @she_is_sopuruchi, her friend is a lover and distributor of memes like her.

The bride happens to be her friend. Photo Credit: @she_is_sopuruchi

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady stood before the well-dressed bride while scrolling through her WhatsApp status.

"Things de happen," the amused lady reacted to the bride's WhatsApp status.

The bride looked unaware while her friend videoed her status post.

Bride's unexpected posts on WhatsApp status

"Men are scum.

"Eji nwoke eme gini (meaning, what does one need a man for?)", one of the bride's status read.

Another post on the bride's status went thus:

"Hope say una no dey beg any man?"

Mixed reactions trailed the bride's status as many ladies expressed delight in her action. People found nothing wrong with it.

At the time of this report, @she_is_sopuruchi's post has amassed over 17k views, more than 2k likes and over 30 comments.

People react to bride's WhatsApp status

CAKE VENDOR IN LAGOS/IKOTUN said:

"Something I can do."

unique📌🥰💯 said:

"We are proud of her."

𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐚🎀 said:

"Association of Memers are proud of you."

Tovia_bliss292 said:

"Na me be this.

"You don’t have to hurt me😮‍💨.

"Her teeth are so finneeee."

Miss_Dee_1 said:

"Memers are proud of u."

angeleoaso11 said:

"I born Dy post my pikin as my sister son 😂my husband go look me finish tell me na cause of meme he fell in love with me😂i should do what makes me happy."

KQ said:

"😄Never let them know your next move."

Joy💖💗🌚 said:

"Na me be this beside I no beg anybody to believe wetin i dey post for my status."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian bride's WhatsApp status had gone viral on social media.

Groom updates WhatsApp status on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a groom had shared an unexpected message on his WhatsApp status on his wedding day.

A short video which went viral on TikTok showed the moment the groom updated his WhatsApp status with "fear women" moments before receiving the drink from his bride at their traditional wedding.

The groom looked unhappy and was reluctant to receive the drink from his bride, who respectfully knelt down and presented it to him. He acted as if he sipped it but did not let it touch his lips at all and quickly put it down. The bride also appeared displeased and unhappy.

Source: Legit.ng