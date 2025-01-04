Nigerian actress and social media activist Iyabo Ojo has given us an insight into what to expect from her daughter, Priscilla Ojo's wedding

The actress was a guest on Biola Bayo's podcast, where she spoke about her career and many more

Speaking on her daughter's upcoming wedding to her Tanzanian lover, she shared her joy about Priscilla's relationship with Juma Jux

Nigerians were glad to hear more updates about Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla's wedding to her Tanzanian lover, Juma Jux.

The actress, who has been clamouring about her only daughter's upcoming union with her lover, Juma Jux, a Tanzanian music star, has given more information about the anticipated event.

In a new development, she expressed her joy about her daughter's decision to marry early, which she has always desired.

Iyabo Ojo said:

"I was so excited when Priscilla told me about her man because I always wanted her to get married early. It is good to have kids early. You have the energy to handle the pressure of babies when you are young. Juma is very good for my daughter because he is intentional and big about family and he has love in his heart.

"Their wedding is few months away. I will be announcing it in January. We have done the private and we are having the public soon. Traditional and church wedding will be in Nigeria while we will have another wedding in Tanzania."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Iyabo Ojo's revelation about Priscy's wedding

Read some more reactions below:

@nursemahmud:

"The joy of motherhood."

@_realzully:

"I pray they grow old in love together 🙏🏾❤️."

@aysporty:

"May God hold her special day for her in good health and wealth @its.priscy 🙏🙏🙏🥰❤️🥰❤️🥰🫶🫶."

@gloryaderonke9:

"So Nigerians will be receiving a lot of visitors from tazania next month about to be a movie."

@shaddylinks:

"Maybe by March I guess 😍 Happy for her."

@oreofeajayi62:

"Queen mother your joy shall be permanent 🙏."

@eseosa_omokaro:

"@juma_jux u see as her mom dey praise u online...... Bro I use God dey beg u nor fall her hand in tears to come pls..... I use God dey beg u Abeg."

@dwellingworldevent:

"@iyaboojofespris my head con dey swear as Queen mother mother they talk...I must get invite to this wedding o👏👏May God keep and bless that day for us in Jesus name😍😍."

@owolabieunice:

"Beautiful queen mother. ❤️❤️May God keep her and her family 🙏🙏."

@tetelabi_alabi:

"Amazing. Anyways as TETELABI wey I be, I go attend the wedding make I kon pack money to gamble ."

@sisi_clara:

"Their union shall last forever and shall be full of bliss IJN❤️❤️❤️."

Iyabo Ojo explains why she is overly protective

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian actress and influencer Iyabo Ojo gave a detailed explanation for her overprotective behaviour toward her daughter Priscilla.

The actress had this conversation while a guest on AY Makun's podcast, Glasshouse with Ay.

Iyabo Ojo's revelation caused many online users to commend her for doing such a great job as a single mother.

