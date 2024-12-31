Nigerian social media activist VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Vincent Martins Otse may forgive, but he sure never forgets

The social media commentator shared a video after he received an Instagram DM from Careter Efe who recently dragged him over alleged misisng N180 NGO fund

In reaction to the message, VDM went online to call the skit maker names while triggering online reactions

Nigerians have been laughing well after VDM's new post about popular skit maker Odahohwo Joseph Efe, whose real name is Carter Efe.

After VDM announced that the N180 million claims were false, he swiftly moved on to Carter Efe's matter. The skit maker was one of those who berated VDM for allegedly scamming Nigerians of their hard-earned money.

This came after the activist claimed that his NGO account was hacked through the website and that N180 million had been stolen from the total funds.

In a new development, VDM received a DM from Carter Efe informing him of his presence in Abuja and perhaps hoping for a link-up. This triggered the controversial personality to make a video, calling him classless, among other things.

VDM wrote:

"Can you even imagine this guy? Don’t you have class?do you even have respect for yourself? Like bro."

See the video here:

Fans react to VDM's video about Carter Efe

Read some reactions below:

@peller089:

"Hah hand don touch ham."

@sheila_thompsson:

"Na so God go dey expose all my enemies."

@al_mujeeb_hajj_and_umrah:

"God go shame all your enemies this 2025.....claim this prayer."

@oga_nebu:

"From day 1 I knew that money was available and intact."

@yettyham:

"Na God go shame all ur enemies."

@dkokopee:

"Baba wan pour spit for your face in person."

Carter Efe Brutally dragged online

Legit.ng previously reported that Cater Efe, a Nigerian skit maker and singer, suffered a severe backlash after he shared a tweet online.

The singer, a die-hard fan of Afrobeat star Wizkid, posted about his wish to see and express love to the leader of the FC gang.

However, his tweet was met with many negative comments from netizens who had much to say.

