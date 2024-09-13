Nigerian skit maker Carter Efe recently had a discussion with businessman and socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest

In a video making the rounds, the comedian claimed that he was just 22 and gave himself a few more years to become a billionaire

Carter Efe’s disclosure as well as Chiefpriest’s reaction to the information drew a series of funny comments from Nigerians

Nigerian skit maker and singer Odahohwo Joseph Efe, aka Carter Efe, has caused a stir after revealing his age.

The comedian was captured on video speaking with celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, at rapper Zlatan Ibile’s clothing store. Carter also mentioned his age.

In the clip, Efe claimed that he was just 22 years old and that he was going to turn 23 on September 29, 2024. Chiefpriest looked on as Carter spoke and commended him for doing well with his life despite his age.

Not stopping there, the skitmaker added that he was giving himself a maximum of seven years to become a billionaire.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Carter Efe’s age

The video of Carter Efe disclosing his age to Cubana Chiefpriest was met with a series of reactions from Nigerians. Several of them expressed disbelief and accused the skitmaker of lying.

Read some of their comments below:

