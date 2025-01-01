Nigerian skit maker Carter Efe trended online as he confronted Varydarkman for exposing the message he sent to him

Recall that VDM revealed that he got a series of texts from the comedian who bashed him over his missing N180m NGO money

Following that, Carter shared alleged details of his younger days with the activist while he continued to taunt him over his NGO crisis

Nigerian skit maker Odahohwo Joseph Efe, better known as Carter Efe, has responded to online critic Varydarkman (VDM) after the latter called him out.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians had a good laugh at VDM's new post about Carter Efe. In it, Varydarkman revealed a message he received from the comedian, who had previously criticized him over the missing N180 million from his NGO account.

Carter Efe replied VDM after he attacked him.

Source: Instagram

After VDM dismissed the N180 million claims as false, Carter Efe reached out to him via message, which sparked a reaction from VDM.

The message indicated that the comedian was attempting to meet up with him in Abuja, following the exchange of words between them.

In a response to Varydarkman, Carter Efe took to Instagram Live, claiming they both attended the same primary school and were once friends. He expressed his willingness to reconcile with the activist and smooth things over.

However, Carter Efe also insinuated that VDM had initially planned to steal the N180 million, but backed down when he realized the public backlash would be too much to handle.

Watch him speak below:

Carter Efe spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oristesunkanmi:

"Water Don full here o how una side be."

lil_non21:

"This guy just wan trend. Oga them Bach you wella."

boboyedbb:

"Bros I think say you be magic revive hair ambassador nah. Why is your hairline shifting backwards, why is it decreasing."

centy_official_:

"@verydarkblackman Abeg no vex Reply this one too I just wan use happiness enter this New Year."

de_custodian_:

"So the new format is, attack VDM and trend 😂😂😂😂😂 VDM is the new kingmaker."

cute_rikkie:

"This last day of the year con sweet pass early December."

brendanukagod__:

"Ashmusy cream couldn't revive your hairline??"

brendanukagod__:

"Y'all need to learn that VDM is trying to teach you people a Leason...He is also saying not everything we see on social media should be believed and start saying wrong things about the person especially if the person has shown integrity🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️..he is also saying we should be intelligent in social media space,don’t just."

Carter Efe Brutally dragged online

Legit.ng previously reported that Cater Efe, a Nigerian skit maker and singer, suffered a severe backlash after he shared a tweet online.

The singer, a die-hard fan of Afrobeat star Wizkid, posted about his wish to see and express love to the leader of the FC gang.

However, his tweet was met with many negative comments from netizens who had much to say.

