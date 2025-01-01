Global site navigation

Local editions

“We Are Brothers”: Carter Efe Makes Claims on VDM After Critic Tackled Him Over His DM
Celebrities

“We Are Brothers”: Carter Efe Makes Claims on VDM After Critic Tackled Him Over His DM

by  Chinasa Afigbo 3 min read
  • Nigerian skit maker Carter Efe trended online as he confronted Varydarkman for exposing the message he sent to him
  • Recall that VDM revealed that he got a series of texts from the comedian who bashed him over his missing N180m NGO money
  • Following that, Carter shared alleged details of his younger days with the activist while he continued to taunt  him over his NGO crisis

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Nigerian skit maker Odahohwo Joseph Efe, better known as Carter Efe, has responded to online critic Varydarkman (VDM) after the latter called him out.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians had a good laugh at VDM's new post about Carter Efe. In it, Varydarkman revealed a message he received from the comedian, who had previously criticized him over the missing N180 million from his NGO account.

Carter Efe, VDM
Carter Efe replied VDM after he attacked him. Credit: @carterefe, @verydarkman
Source: Instagram

After VDM dismissed the N180 million claims as false, Carter Efe reached out to him via message, which sparked a reaction from VDM.

Read also

VDM rubbishes Carter Efe, calls him classless after skit maker DM'd him: "Don't you have shame?"

The message indicated that the comedian was attempting to meet up with him in Abuja, following the exchange of words between them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In a response to Varydarkman, Carter Efe took to Instagram Live, claiming they both attended the same primary school and were once friends. He expressed his willingness to reconcile with the activist and smooth things over.

However, Carter Efe also insinuated that VDM had initially planned to steal the N180 million, but backed down when he realized the public backlash would be too much to handle.

Watch him speak below:

Carter Efe spurs reactions online 

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oristesunkanmi:

"Water Don full here o how una side be."

lil_non21:

"This guy just wan trend. Oga them Bach you wella."

boboyedbb:

"Bros I think say you be magic revive hair ambassador nah. Why is your hairline shifting backwards, why is it decreasing."

Read also

Deeone reacts after VDM claimed stolen N180m was a prank, spills BTS: "14 Nigerians were arrested"

centy_official_:

"@verydarkblackman Abeg no vex Reply this one too I just wan use happiness enter this New Year."

de_custodian_:

"So the new format is, attack VDM and trend 😂😂😂😂😂 VDM is the new kingmaker."

cute_rikkie:

"This last day of the year con sweet pass early December."

brendanukagod__:

"Ashmusy cream couldn't revive your hairline??"

brendanukagod__:

"Y'all need to learn that VDM is trying to teach you people a Leason...He is also saying not everything we see on social media should be believed and start saying wrong things about the person especially if the person has shown integrity🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️..he is also saying we should be intelligent in social media space,don’t just."

Carter Efe Brutally dragged online

Legit.ng previously reported that Cater Efe, a Nigerian skit maker and singer, suffered a severe backlash after he shared a tweet online.

The singer, a die-hard fan of Afrobeat star Wizkid, posted about his wish to see and express love to the leader of the FC gang.

Read also

Radiogad shares how he made VDM to admit his N180m NGO funds wasn't missing: "He has pride"

However, his tweet was met with many negative comments from netizens who had much to say.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: