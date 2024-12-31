Fast-rising Nigerian act Ruger, widely called Michael Adebayo Olayinka, has shared a post concerning the type of year he had

In his thread, he mentioned Wizkid as one of those who played a pivotal role in his comeback into the music scene in 2024

He thanked the grammy-award-winner for supporting him at his lowest while generating a huge buzz on the media

Nigerians were glad to see Ruger laud his senior colleague Ayodeji 'Wizkid' Balogun following his successful career run in 2024.

Ruger shared a lengthy thread on X (formerly Twitter) in which he said it was difficult for him to do anything alone after he left the Jonzing world label. He also noted that things positively turned around for him after Wizkid shared his long for his song "Make Way."

Ruger appreciates Wizkid. Credit: @rugerofficail, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The singer proceeded to appreciate Machla for his love and support.

Read his tweets below:

"Then a lot changed when @wizkidayo talked about how much he loved my song (make way). At this time I was already labelled a flop after leaving the label. His support really gave me the confidence I needed. It helped me get back on my feet mentally."

See the Tweets here:

How peeps reacted to Ruger's post

Read some reactions below:

@GucciStarboi:

"Real definition of we rise by lifting others! Wizkid is forever a real one!"

@Wuwaika90:

"You was never a flop, the real music lovers know how much of a talent you are and it’s why we need you."

@ancestor1993:

"I'm inspired."

@NuJhayhne:

"i’ve told you from day 1 that you’re better than your peers, you just need that confidence."

@_Nsznn:

"Wizkid don’t helps upcoming artist. Shey artist don use his mouth talk am."

@OyinTGSPE:

"Opor , Asiwaju to Agba rider."

Ruger laments over release date

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ruger bitterly complained about the clash between his song's release date and that of his senior colleague, Wizkid.

In a post on X, Ruger said that he has tried to avoid clashing with Wizkid's release date as much as possible.

Wizkid had to console him after seeing his tweet, and his fans applauded his reaction in the comments section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng