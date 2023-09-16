While Nigerians are still mourning Mohbad, veteran singer Mr May D has taken a step further to honour his late colleague

In a post on his Instagram story, Mr May D said the 27-year-old Mohbad did not deserve to die the tragic way he did

The singer then revealed he would be dying his hair white to honour his colleague, and Nigerians are not having it

Mr May D shares the same sentiment with Nigerians that his colleague, Mohbad, did not deserve to die the way he did.

In a post on his Instagram, the veteran singer added that good people always leave the earth early, seeing as Mohbad died at just 27.

May D then revealed he would be dying his hair white in honour of his late colleague. Mohbad passed away recently, and there have been cries online to get justice for him.

Netizens drag Mr May D

Despite how genuine the singer might have expressed his intention, Nigerians called him a clot chaser. Some people used the opportunity yo take a jab at Mr May D's career.

Read some comments sighted below:

jacksparrow263:

"Dye your career instead, to give it a brighter look."

jully__mk:

"Dyeing your hair white in memory of mohbad ke? Guy don’t pisss me off ‍♀️"

nnenna_blinks_:

"The only honor we can give to him is Justice. Dying your hair red or orange is all trivialities. And is annoying me."

chyomsss:

"Please y’all should not clout chase with this."

ladyque_1:

"Na the hair dye wan help am get justice??? Please lets concentrate on getting justice for him."

chizaram_dikeh:

"How’s that going to bring or serve justice Olodo if u like dye it turquoise blue we don’t care."

mariomakez_:

"Which one be this again bayi? The thing no really pain you be that."

datdezignerguy:

"So your contribution is to dye your hair ? You no fit even hide your own eye service."

inimitimi:

"How much is dye that you want to use and honor somebody? My friend leave this place."

Old video of Mohbad cying about NDLEA ordeal surfaces

Still on the late singer, Legit.ng earlier reported that a viral clip which has gone viral showed Mohbad on a hospital bed claiming after he was picked up by men of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), he was made to drink water, which he suspected had something in it.

In tears, Mohbad told the people around that he had no reason to lie and lamented how his colleague who is still signed to Naira Marley, Zinoleesky betrayed him.

He also added that he was hit with a gun and then told to leave after he drank the unknown substance.

