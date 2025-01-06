Nigerian actress Omoni Oboli has taken to social media to react to reports about her friend, Chioma Akpotha

Rumours had spread on social media that the Seven Doors actress had welcomed a newborn baby boy

Omoni’s reaction to the claims caused a stir and had netizens sharing their funny comments under her post

Nigerian actress Omoni Oboli has reacted to rumours of Chioma Akpotha becoming a new mother.

Rumours circulated online that the Seven Doors film star was now a new mother who had welcomed a baby boy.

Fans react as Omoni Oboli debunks claims of Chioma Akpotha welcoming baby boy. Photos: @omonioboli, @chiomakpotha

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram page, Omoni shared a screenshot of the congratulatory post she saw on Facebook addressed to Chioma Akpotha and sarcastically debunked the claims.

Omoni joked about being on the phone with Chioma Akpotha for close to three hours as they discussed breastfeeding schedules, naming ceremony plans, and more.

She wrote:

“I’m hearing congratulations are in order for my lovely friend @chiomakpotha on the birth of her bouncing baby boy 🎉🥰

We’ve been on the phone for over 2 hours 30 minutes discussing breastfeeding, naming ceremony and others. Perhaps we call the baby @thechiomachukwukatv since that’s the only new baby I’m aware of that’s trending! PS: As seen on Facebook! 🤦🏽‍♀️”

Chioma Akpotha reacts to childbirth rumours

In the comment section of Omoni Oboli’s post, Chioma Akpotha also shared her sarcastic reaction to the claims of her welcoming a baby boy. She wrote:

“Oh by the way, on YouTube I have a set of twins 😂.”

See Omoni’s post below:

Reactions as Omoni Oboli reacts to claims of Chioma Akpotha welcoming a child

After Omoni Oboli debunked the claim that Chioma Akpotha had welcomed a child, several netizens shared their thoughts about the rumour spreading on Facebook. Read some of their comments below:

tuttprice:

“My heart stopped for a minute reading this!! 🤣🤣🤣 I was going to say you hid that pregnancy so well!! Dang girl!! I guess I won’t need to send a baby gift, but congrats on birthing all the amazing shows on screen and on your YouTube channel!!”

Iamthatgirleniola:

“Facebook people are at it again 😂😂😂.”

mbasitijesse:

“😂😂😂 Facebook is a parallel universe o. Another dimension with our doubles living their own lives. 😂”

Jay_onair:

“Congratulations Queen 💀.”

paigeadunola:

“People on Facebook are from a planet that has not been discovered yet😂.”

Angelaeguavoen:

“Facebook no dey surprise me again 😂.”

Kelvinchilds_okoroji:

“They're saying "Finally" as if she fasted for 100 days and 100 nights for a baby boy! I'm done with Facebook acclaimed bloggers.😂”

lepaciousbose:

“😂😂 FB knows you more than you know yourself 😂.”

anneclinton_:

“Congratulations to her.”

pweety_m2:

“Mama u are next 😂.”

davidsmeg:

“So who con be the Facebook people since everyone is commenting fb people?”

Podrickmj40:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂 which time she get belly?”

ruthantonia_:

“Facebook is totally a different planet with different breed of ppl😂😂😂😂.”

Therealfemi:

“Fine the baby for me. I have $30k please.”

Ivie_mafiele:

“Is aunty @chiomakpotha aware that she just had a baby ?”

__teebag_27:

“They are still in 2010 in that app ooo. No whine them ooo. 😂”

iamtjan_:

“Ahhh Facebook people 😂😂😂 you all need to go read the comments under the post… they all believe itt.”

toffy_gracedrace:

“Hope sey na King of Ilara Kingdom get am o no be Esusu 😂.”

Alexx Ekubo hangs out with Omoni Oboli, Chioma Akpotha

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo shared a fun video of him and his female colleagues, Chioma Akpotha and Omoni Oboli.

Alexx revealed they were together at his house from 8pm to 5am as the video showed them vibing to ‘Who Is Your Guy?’ by Spyro featuring Tiwa Savage.

In the clip, Alexx was heard referring to Chioma and Omoni as his guys, which stirred reactions from netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng