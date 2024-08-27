Omoni Oboli has to be the hottest grandma on the internet right now, as she called the attention of many with a recent post

The talented Nollywood actor and movie producer shared a video of herself in a playsuit, walking her granddaughter

Her look called the attention of many of her fans, as they dropped jaw-dropping compliments on her page

Omoni Oboli, a Nigerian thespian who recently welcomed her grandchild, has brought the heat on the internet.

It will be recalled that the Nollywood make-believe world professional welcomed her first grandchild through her 22-year-old son, Tobe and shared the news via her official Instagram page.

Omoni Oboli shares video looking hot. Credit: @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

In a new video shared online, Omoni Oboli was seen rocking an olive-coloured jumpsuit and sneakers.

She looked so amazing that her colleagues, fans, and friends flooded her comments section with adorable comments as they gassed her up.

While promoting her upcoming movie, the star told her fans that she would love to be called a "yummy grandma" or "Nana."

The 46-year-old mother-of-three was called names like Baddie, Yummy Grandma, Hot Grandma, s*xy Granma, and so on.

Watch the video below:

Peeps drool on Omoni Oboli's photo

Legit.ng compiled netizens' reactions to Omoni Oboli's photo. Read some comments below:

@sonia_eboigbe:

"The very stylish grandma Naya has."

@mercyjohnsonokojie:

"Omo, s*xiest grandma❤️ May God watch our baby."

@mayyuledochie:

"Naanaa is different from Nana."

@gingers_vintage1:

"Am jealous of Naya."

@toolzo:

"Baddie grandma."

@iam_bossdora:

"Awww, You look Soo demure with your grandchild."

@emekaokoye14:

"Omo you are a true role model ma. God continue to bless you."

@chinonsoarubayi:

"S*xyyyy granny!!! 😍When your grandma is a baddie."

