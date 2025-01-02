Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada P, had a timeline moment with one of the singer’s fans on Elon Musk’s X

The renowned talent manager opened up on preparations she was making for the new year 2025

A young man commented on her post with a desire to see her have more kids with the Afrobeats star, Jada’s response to the wish immediately took netizens off guard

Nigerian singer Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada P, recently caught the attention of netizens after a fan wished her and her partner more children.

In a tweet, the music executive shared her excitement about creating a vision board for 2025, expressing her enthusiasm for the new year.

Jada P wrote:

“I’m making a vision board this week for everything I want and desire for 2025. I’m excited.”

In response, a fan on Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) suggested that she have more children with Wizkid.

However, the expectant mum quickly shut down the idea, stating that three children were enough for their family.

She replied:

“3 is enough ooooooo.”

See the conversation below:

In a previous report, a social media user known as Reallest Gee claimed that Jada Pollock, singer Ayodeji Balogun's baby mama, may have welcomed their third child and most people might not know.

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid and his partner, Jada P were expecting their third child. They staged a baby shower and the singer was present to grace the occasion a few months ago.

In his post on X, Reallest Gee praised the kind of lifestyle that Jada P and Wizkid were living and called it a hundred percent.

Netizens to Wizkid’s Jada P’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Wiz_brentFC:

"That one nah for your own pocket ooo we still need more kids."

@ndictmedia:

"3 additional or the 3 you have already? You are beautiful likewise your kids."

itisugochukwu:

"Make he marry you, you sef don try."

spendogustavo0:

Wetin go make me born pass 3 for this life, I just Wan punish my wife be that

misschidel:

"One thing about her I like is that, she’s making her babies with the same man and is actually a flex."

radorichy2447:

"Na you go tell baba bolu wetin he go do dey play."

kelvin.kertz:

"Married to a Billionaire but wants to only have 3 but Papa and Mummy Precious that are living in one room have given birth to 7 and expecting another. Tomorrow they will start looking for who will train the kids for them and if you refuse, you don turn bad person."

dinzzylb_:

"All She know na to born be her work for online industry No shades ."

Jada P parties with Wizkid

Legit.ng had reported that the love birds were spotted at a Lagos club, dancing and vibing to good music.

The Afrobeats singer, who buried his mother last year, let all hairs down as he enjoyed himself at the event.

He and Jada P did not leave each other's sight as she whispered into his ears and, at a point, the two coiled up on the sofa while listening to music.

