Mavin diva Ayra Starr made a stunning announcement about her private life as she revealed plans to show off her man

Until now, the singer's fans have been kept in the dark about her romantic interests and her personal life

The Sabi Girl crooner made known how she would creatively reveal her lover to the public, stirring reactions online

Fast-rising Nigerian artist Ayra Starr (born Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe) has declared plans to disclose her boyfriend in the music video for her single "Lagos Love Story."

In a recent post on X, the 22-year-old singer emphasised her desire to include her real-life beau in the music video.

Ayra Starr wants to reveal her man. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

According to Ayra Starr, she wants to keep the video authentic by employing her genuine partner as a video vixen.

"I promise you guys a Lagos love story music video with the actual loml [love of my life], don't know when but I want it too be real."

Until now, Ayra's personal life has remained private, leaving admirers wondering about her relationship status.

See her post below:

In a previous report, the Ugandan president’s son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, shared a tweet about Ayra Starr that triggered massive reactions on social media.

The 50-year-old military personnel went on his Twitter page to announce his love for Ayra Starr.

However, what Muhoozi Kainerugaba said he would do to the Rush crooner had netizens sharing their hot takes

Ayra Starr's announcement stirs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@PrettyNormani:

"Girl we want woman commando Btw what you think of jungkook."

@OkoroDollar:

"Ohh emotions flowing down. I think should release my celestial love story poem first. Or I think I've done that before? Hmm 🤔🩷 Well #Believe Love exist."

@UtdQween:

"Heard Ugandan man wants you."

@oriadee__:

"You sha wan act blue film by force."

@ayo_psalm:

"I’m available if you need a model for video vixen although…….i know too fine but I’m not ugly just a cool guy."

@ZukoEse:

"I know you like to rush things but don’t. Make I blow first so we fit get celebrity couples scandal."

Ayra Starr tells fan to bark

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Ayra Starr’s exchange with a male fan on social media got netizens talking.

The music star posted a series of lovely photos on her X page, and a fan expressed interest in becoming her pet.

Ayra Starr’s reply to the male fan caused a huge buzz online and spread fast, with Nigerians dropping hot takes.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng