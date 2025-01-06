Former reality star Kiddwaya has opened up on his plans to join the Nigerian music industry and see its business prospects

He noted how the wealth of his father Terry Waya would play a role in ensuring his entrance in the industry

The former BBNaija housemate also shared the aim of him joining the industry, and he got mixed reactions from netizens

Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Terseer Kidd Waya, aka Kiddwaya, has shared his desire to join the music industry. He revealed that he was interested in the business aspect.

According to Kiddwaya, his father Terry Waya is rich and can provide funds for his smooth entrance into the industry. This would enable him to get the best hands when he joins.

The former reality noted that he wants to see what is happening in the industry, hence, he would like to get involved. Several netizens shared their opinions on Kiddwaya's latest decision.

Some people criticised him for consistently speaking about how wealthy his father is. Other X users advised him to make the necessary inquiries before taking the bold step so that he will know the pros and cons of the music industry. However, some netizens described him as the incoming Davido.

Kiddwaya's love for flaunting wealth

It is no news that Kiddwaya hypes his father and his wealth. He praises his dad for being rich and shares how they unwind at luxurious locations. Their expensive outfits and accessories often get social media users mesmerised.

Nevertheless, Kiddwaya, who participated in the 2020 Lockdown edition of BBNaija, has gotten harsh reactions from netizens for his consistent posts about the wealth of his billionaire father.

Reactions as Kiddwaya plans to join music-industry

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Kiddwaya's plan to join the music industry below:

@desmondAlake

"Popsi is rich. Why are you tweeting like 2-year-old boy smh."

@simplyjoneszy:

"Without your father's money you are nothing Mr man."

@Sadiq90s:

"Omo no be by popsi is rich o. Your mind go dey if you put body! First ask Whitemoney how e be."

@Skpmln:

"You're considering joining the music industry, and with your resources, you could potentially assemble a top-notch team! Hiring the best producers, songwriters, and musicians could certainly give you a competitive edge."

@MrEnugu1:

"For the first time in your life, you just submitted a business proposal. You don dey get sense."

@unsualblessing:

"You want to go and waste money. Send me 100k first abeg."

@MamzXX2:

"Another incoming Davido!"

Kiddwaya brags about chopping life with father

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kiddwaya is known to show off his lavish lifestyle and the wealth of his father, and he did it again.

In a video, he was seen taking a walk with his father outside a massive building, and this got his fans talking.

According to Kiddwaya, when he and his father enjoy life together, it makes sense, and he used the trending word demure in his post.

