Kiddwaya Sparks Reactions As He Sends Message to Those Whose Fathers Didn’t Hustle Like His Billionaire Dad
- BBNaija reality star Kiddwaya has a piece of advice for those whose fathers didn’t hustle to be rich like his dad
- Kiddwaya, who was one of the housemates in the lockdown edition, advised those affected to hustle to be better than their fathers
- The reality star’s statement has been met with mixed reactions from netizens online as many dragged him
Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Kiddwaya is making headlines over a statement he made while comparing his billionaire dad, Terry Waya, to other fathers.
Kiddwaya, in a tweet via his official Twitter handle, advised those whose fathers didn’t hustle like his dad while urging those affected to do better.
He wrote:
“If your father didn’t hustle the way mine did i hope YOU do.”
See the tweet below:
Mixed reactions as Kiddwaya compares his dad to other fathers
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
nollywoodgirl:
"Who told you your father hustled up to my own father?? Sometimes it's not about hustle it takes the grace of God."
masquanda:
"Your father did the hustle So you’re not counted ."
divinely:
"You are too noisy, I don't no why rich kids are always noisy☹."
ajewolefolaran:
"Lol... Indirectly telling them he wasn't the cause of their misfortune ."
ayenappy:
"Na grace your papa get go sit down abeg......."
liferain3:
"Tell them u r not the cause of their generational struggles, but there's hope, they can break the chain ."
armelboss1:
"Mind you this the hustle Kidd is talking about His father is also one of the reasons for the misfortune of Nigerians."
itzsammieboy:
"Bro you have to thank God for what you have, don't compare yourself with other people's."
Kiddwaya links up with Davido
Popular ex-reality TV star and billionaire son, Terseer Waya, better known as Kiddwaya, sparked a conversation online after sharing a post of himself and Davido.
The former BBNaija star captioned the post of himself and the Afrobeats artist with a question, where he asked his followers who they thought was going to get married first between them.
To further downcast those hopes of a return of the Kiddrica, he shared a post asking his followers who would get married first between himself and his friend Davido.
