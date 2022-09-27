BBNaija reality star Kiddwaya has a piece of advice for those whose fathers didn’t hustle to be rich like his dad

Kiddwaya, who was one of the housemates in the lockdown edition, advised those affected to hustle to be better than their fathers

The reality star’s statement has been met with mixed reactions from netizens online as many dragged him

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Kiddwaya is making headlines over a statement he made while comparing his billionaire dad, Terry Waya, to other fathers.

Kiddwaya, in a tweet via his official Twitter handle, advised those whose fathers didn’t hustle like his dad while urging those affected to do better.

He wrote:

“If your father didn’t hustle the way mine did i hope YOU do.”

Mixed reactions as Kiddwaya compares his dad to other fathers

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

nollywoodgirl:

"Who told you your father hustled up to my own father?? Sometimes it's not about hustle it takes the grace of God."

masquanda:

"Your father did the hustle So you’re not counted ‍."

divinely:

"You are too noisy, I don't no why rich kids are always noisy☹."

ajewolefolaran:

"Lol... Indirectly telling them he wasn't the cause of their misfortune ."

ayenappy:

"Na grace your papa get go sit down abeg......."

liferain3:

"Tell them u r not the cause of their generational struggles, but there's hope, they can break the chain ."

armelboss1:

"Mind you this the hustle Kidd is talking about His father is also one of the reasons for the misfortune of Nigerians."

itzsammieboy:

"Bro you have to thank God for what you have, don't compare yourself with other people's."

Kiddwaya links up with Davido

Popular ex-reality TV star and billionaire son, Terseer Waya, better known as Kiddwaya, sparked a conversation online after sharing a post of himself and Davido.

The former BBNaija star captioned the post of himself and the Afrobeats artist with a question, where he asked his followers who they thought was going to get married first between them.

To further downcast those hopes of a return of the Kiddrica, he shared a post asking his followers who would get married first between himself and his friend Davido.

