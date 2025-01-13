Crossdresser Bobrisky has urged Afrobeats star Burna Boy to forgive singer Speed Darlington, who police have detained since November 27

Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington was arrested in October 2024 on claims of defamation and cyberstalking regarding Burna Boy

On his Instagram account, Bobrisky expressed concern over jail circumstances, triggering the reactions of Nigerians

Controversial socialite Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, aka Bobrisky, has pleaded with Afrobeats star Burna Boy (Damini Ogulu) to forgive Speed Darlington and release him from prison.

The crossdresser made the request on his Instagram page.

Recall that Speed Darlington has been remanded to prison for slandering Burna Boy and his Grammy award.

In his Instagram post, Bobrisky mentioned that prison is not a good place to be. He argued that Speed Darlington might not be able to afford the VIP part of the prison.

The Lagos socialite maintained that 45 days is sufficient punishment for Speed Darlington.

However, he noted that none of the people he mentioned were close and that his concern was out of sheer humanity.

“I just wanna mind my business dis year and stay away from anything that connect with Nigeria celebrities.

"But my soft heart won’t stop me thinking of many things. Pls burna boy forgive speed. Pls prison is not a nice place. I don’t think he has money for the Vip section cos it’s expensive. Pls

"None of dis people I’m using my platform to stand for did d same for me when it was my time, but you know what ? Our heart is different. I can’t just stand human being hurt. I pray burna pls release him 45days in prison that’s enough punishment”

See his post below:

Bobrsiky spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Donald:

"The fact you wrote Burna Boy as burna boy, speed go stay there till February ending."

Chinny:

"Mummy of London doesn’t miss any opportunity to brag- “VIP section is very expensive “

its.topman:

"I pray BB can forgive him as long as he assures everyone that he will stop talking non.sense without evidence. It can be pa..inful when people say untrue things about you."

softqueen:

"If you tell speedy d truth …e go block you 😂😂 so no need."

Choco:

"We know say Akpi too over talk and he deserves everything he's seeing but Burna should release him after 50days."

ogrneritng:

"Make Burna sha continue to dey sample other people’s music ni o.. Make e no ever sing about oppression, corruption or police brutality and injustice in Nigeria again for hm life."

Saucepan:

"He had to include that “VIP SECTION” thing? She is not serious, best believe."

oberagu official:

"So, there's VIP inside Nigerian prison? Wow!!!! Bobrisky wan put Idris for trouble again.."

emmysunday:

"Chief priest no release Speed Darlington again? I think say power pass power 😂😂 everybody go just open mouth waaaaa."

