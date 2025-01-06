Cubana Chiefpriest has involved Speed Darlington in his ongoing feud with Grammy Award winner Burna Boy

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Burna Boy had shown support for Cubana Chiefpriest alleged brother and baby mama

Cubana Chiefpriest, in a bid to counter Burn Boy's effort, has now made a promise to singer Speed Darlington, who has remained behind bars

More drama continues to unfold as Nigerian socialite and nightlife mogul Cubana Chiefpriest, whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu, has refused to back down on his ongoing war with Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

In a recent statement, Chiefpriest, in a viral post, vowed to use his influence to secure the release of Speed Darlington, who has been behind bars for weeks.

Cubana Chiefpriest set to help Speed Darlington. Credit: cubanachiefpriest/speeddarlingtontv/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

What started as an exchange of words between Burna Boy and Chiefpriest has seen the duo try to outdo each other in terms of supremacy, money, and influence.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Burna Boy trended when he showed his support for Chiefpriest’s alleged brother and baby mama while expressing his willingness to assist them financially, which looked like a move to smear Chiefpriest’s reputation.

Some netizens have shared pictures and made videos claiming they were related to Cubana Chiefpriest to secure financial rewards from Burna Boy.

Cubana Chiepriest's promise to Speed Darlington

In a clapback, Chiefpriest chose to focus on Speed Darlington, who’s been locked up for weeks after publicly criticising Burna Boy.

The celebrity barman promised that he was ready to use his considerable resources and connections in securing Darlington’s release while suggesting that by Monday, the controversial singer would regain his freedom

In addition to ensuring that Speed Darlington becomes a free man again, the Chiefpriest vowed to challenge Burna Boy's influence and power.

Cubana Chiefpriest, in a viral post on his Instastory, wrote:

“Tomorrow we coming for you akpi nwamama Monday is almost here. Make we now show power.”

See screenshot of Cubana Chiefpriest's post on his promise to Speed Darlington:

Screenshot of Cubana Chiefpriest's Instastory.

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Cubana Chiefpriest's promise

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Cubana Chiefpriest' promise to Speed Darlington, read the comments below:

kalugaius:

"Year wey go sweet na January we go know."

nekkylove_:

"Fight between rich people Dey sweet oooo . See doings, bragging with money and power. This the kind fight we need."

rickross_of_owerri:

"I’m up against any insurmountable challenge 💪💪apki must come out tomorrow."

kesterrozay:

"Akpi don already spend Xmas and new year, so he didn’t know Akpi was in jail since?"

yankee_lordy:

"Burna boy Dey feed ur family sir ..the cake 🎂 boy don Dey feed ur family sir."

endylight1:

"Power na Power."

miss_fege:

"You just wan trend since you were beaten. You can’t fight for your family but can fight for another family just shows you are very shameless."

Why Cubana CP's alleged brother replied VDM

Legit.ng also recalled reporting that the celebrity barman's alleged brother responded to online critic Verydarkman.

This was after VDM made a video addressing Bethel and calling him entitled, which sparked reactions/

In a viral video, Bethel replied to VDM and shared more information about his situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng