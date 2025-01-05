Famous nightlife boss Pascal Okechukwu, widely called Cubana Chiefpriest, has finally responded to Burna Boy's recent action towards his alleged baby mama

It is no news that the barman's alleged baby mama cried for help on social media, to which Burna boy extended his benevolence

Chiefpriest who has been silent all day, has now responded to Burna Boy, spurring massive online reactions

The online exchange between Damini 'Burna Boy' Ogulu and Pascal Okechukwu will not end anytime soon. Cubana CP has reacted to Burna Boy's recent gesture towards his alleged baby mama, Hellen.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a viral video of the lady sparked on social media after she shed emotional tears online, complaining about her son's welfare and the house they live in as she was on the verge of losing shelter.

Cubana CP broke silence after Burna Boy offered to help his alleged baby mama. Credit: @burnaboygram, @cubana_chiefpriest, @hellen_ati

Source: Instagram

Reacting to this, Burna Boy offered to relocate her to Nigeria, send her son, Pascal, named after his alleged father, to a good school, and even enrol him in his Football academy. This got social media buzzing with mixed reactions.

In response to these, Cubana Chiefpriest shared an online post in which he taunted Burna Boy. CP called him 'impotent' while accusing him of stylishly trying to claim the child.

He wrote:

"Enroute Airport Our Alleged Family Is Coming From Kenya Courtesy African Princess, Person Wey Him Thing No Dey Work Don See Opportunity To Get Pikin Oh. God Is Good😂 Shebi Na You Talk Say We Be Bloodline, Osubrileeee Oh."

See his post below:

Cubana Chiefpriest's post spurs reactions

Read some reactions below:

@nony_oz:

"You say your cousin no be your brother but chioma na your Sister. This life no balance."

@dafunctionguy:

"Fake life no dey pay Okechukwu 😂😂😂. Resemblance na water."

@ernest_teenah:

"Na you dey shout money na water but na Burna dey show workings 😂😂 Burna don adopt your family finish 😂😂."

@queen_nazy_1:

"Charity begins at home 👏. That is why I respect obi cubana and emoney too much."

@stanviewrealtors:

"Go release Akpi for prison, na the only way to equalise this goal my brother. As it stands now Burna de lead Nwanne."

@akinwale_atm:

"Charity begins at home. Help your family Oweri RickRoss."

@king_shyzee:

"You better go carry your pikin okechukwu, burna boy don dey help you feed your family one by one 😂😂."

@queenkannyblack:

"Cho Cho Cho 😂the boy burna hit on the stage you promise to give him millions yet no evidence 😅😅😅somebody shout burnaaaaaaaaaa."

@_heisperri:

"All these 70 million naira car 🚘 u wan oppress Burna lol 😂 you just pained cuz he over throne you on the wealth game bro!"

@d_realsolz:

"Why is it that children who are denied Dey resemble their papa too much."

Cubana CP's alleged brother replies VDM

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the alleged younger brother of celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest responded to social media activist VDM.

Legit recalls reporting that VDM made a video addressing Bethel and calling him entitled, which sparked reactions online.

In another video, Bethel replied to VDM and shared more information about his situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng