Social media critic Verydarkman spoke to his fans and followers amid the heat of his missing NGO money

Recall that VDM made headlines on December 27 when he revealed to the public that over N180 million was stolen from his NGO’s account

Using a popular Nigerian slang, the internet sensation revealed his state of mind that left many on the edge of their seats

Social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman (VDM), has addressed his fans and followers after recently offering a refreshing update on his stolen NGO funding.

In a statement issued on Sunday, December 29, the critic said that his team had recovered N78 million thus far.

Verydarkman left fans others with pictures taken in bush. Credit: @verydarkblackman

To retrieve the remaining N102 million, VDM announced that he and his team were heading to Ghana. There, investigations are underway to identify and apprehend individuals responsible for organising the hack. The critic also detailed an investigation on his NGO's website.

Verydarkman shares new update

The TikToker uploaded a picture of himself in a bush-like location amid the chaos of the missing money. He noted that he wasn't the one missing.

He wrote:

“NA MONEY LOST NO BE ME LOST(THE RATEL).”

See his post below:

Verydarkam attracts attention

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

pinovibes:

"This too shall pass 🙏 but wait o na our N180m you go find for inside bush so?"

untouchable_comediess:

"No worries all is well brother."

van_pito:

"Abeg mk Una leave VDM oo na money lost no be him lost oo."

yemiefash:

"Yes, but this one wey you con Dey enter bush, make you self no go lost o."

adrianna__kyle:

"I will stand with you no matter what ,you have done a lot for Nigerians funny enough this Nigerians aren’t worth what you have done for them ,because they are blinded with hate they don’t know their left or right."

lucciestreats:

"Chai!!! May God help u. As for me I sha know u never touched that money. Its well."

preye.ziprebo:

"My prayers for in this trying times is; may God give you the strength to carry on. I pray you recover the money back and regardless we still believe you and we are with you."

VMD's bestie Dkokopee defends him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VDM's friend and singer Dkokopee backed the critic amid the criticism he faced online.

Dkokopee also voiced his disappointment at Nigerians berating VDM despite how the critic had lent his voice to support them in the past.

VDM's bestie's address to Nigerians also spurred mixed reactions, with many clapping back at him.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

