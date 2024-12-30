Woli Arole warned that 2025 will not be a good year for some girls, predicting that they will face serious consequences for their actions.

The comedian-turned-prophet also declared that some individuals are among those that will face public humiliation and shame for their involvement in illicit relationships.

He had a stern warning for some men who will face a year of regret in 2025 and that their actions will come back to haunt them

Popular Nigerian comedian and prophet, Bayegun 'Woli Arole' Oluwatoyin, has dropped some predictions for the year 2025, and it seems like he's got some stern warnings for those living wayward lifestyles.

In an Instagram post on December 29, 2024, Woli Arole declared that 2025 will be a year of reckoning for certain individuals, particularly those involved in illicit relationships.

According to the comedian-turned-prophet, 2025 is not looking good for girls who have sugar daddies.

Woli Arole warned that these young ladies will face serious consequences for their actions, and it's not going to be pretty.

He stated that side chicks will be disgraced in 2025. His prophecy suggests that these women, who often find themselves in complicated relationships with married men, will face public humiliation and shame. It's a stark warning, and one that has many people talking.

He warned that men who prioritise young girls over their wives will face a year of regret in 2025, and that their actions will come back to haunt them.

"2025 is not a good year for girls that Carry SUGAR DADDIES!!!. Side Chicks would be DISGRACED!!!!!. Men that love young girls and neglect their wives, 2025 is your year of REGRET. Men and Women REPENT!!!!"

Woli Arole cries out over converted 2m UGX

Legit.ng reported in September 2024 that Woli Arole had went viral in a video he posted on social media.

He stated that someone had notified him that they would love to order 10 sets of his brand wears, and paid him two million UGX (Ugandan Shillings).

However, has he got to Nigeria, he observed that the money given to him was not up to $500 after converting it.

