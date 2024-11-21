As Afrobeats singer Davido celebrated his 32nd birthday, his beautiful wife shared how she felt about him

The celebrity wife and twin mother said that she was happy about spending her life with him as he added a new age

She described her husband as Daddy in her post and it got the attention of her fans who shared their thoughts on it

Chioma Adeleke, the wife of singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, joined his millions of fans globally to celebrate her husband on his 32nd birthday.

OBO, as Davido is fondly called, marked a new age on Thursday, November 21, 2024, and his wife noted that he was her partner in every sense.

She also said that she was glad she was living her life with him and described the father of her twin babies as Daddy.

Some fans shared how they loved the relationship between Davido and Chioma while others remarked on how she called her husband Daddy.

Davido and Chioma have often flaunted their love for each other online which get their fans mesmerised. The singer is also known for buying expensive dresses, bags and jewelleries for his wife which she displays online.

Reactions as Chioma celebrates Davido's birthday

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Chioma's post on Davido's 32nd birthday below:

@kyrian.uc:

"001 the daddy of all. We celebrate you today and always."

@zainab.ayoo:

"Before na me she go do life with?"

@rock_p_of_nigeria:

"A wife every man pray for."

@olayimartha:

"They were made for each other."

@officialqueenpecky:

"It's our daddy for me."

@madukamusic:

"The luckiest girl in Nigeria. If you like continue changing boyfriends like clothes, they will still cheat on you till life tire you. Dey play."

Davido sings on Chioma's birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido ensured that he magnificently celebrated his wife Chioma as she turned a year older on April 30.

The Feel crooner did not just post loved photos of her, he also took her on a trip to Jamaica for a special time.

He took her for a birthday dinner where he rocked white outfits, and he also sang a birthday song for her.

