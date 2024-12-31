Brain Jotter, who went viral this year with Gwo Gwo dance, has dropped another move as the world prepares to crossover to 2025

The skit maker shared a video of him and his crew showing their dance moves as they grooved to a high-praise song

Brain Jotter also issued warnings to pastors as his video and dance stirred funny comments from his fans and colleagues

Skit maker and content creator Emmanuel Chukwuebuka Amuzie, aka Brain Jotter, has caused another buzz on social media with his crossover dance moves.

Recall that Brain Jotter trended earlier this year after he released a dance step to "Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo," a song by Nigerian highlife artist Mike Ejeagha.

The video saw Mike Ejeagha go viral as Nigerians honoured the music veterans.

As Nigerians and the world brace for a new year, Brain Jotter and his crew spurred another round of reactions to his newest dance video.

"Crossover! We made it," he wrote in a caption.

Brain Jotter warns pastors

Towards the end of the video, Brain Jotter issued warnings to pastors ahead of crossovers in churches as he said

"This December 31st if I come your church, me na praise and worship I wan do o, if I go come your church and your pastor go dey tell me women submit to your husband, I go wipe your pastor, make una no provoke me o, ,make we dey go church."

Reactions to Brain Jotter's dance video

iamade01:

"So una dance reach night? una get strength oh."

ruchizy:

"Indirectly sending a message to all, make sure your in church for cross over."

tonycruiz_:

"Nah pastor lip you wan wipe."

samuel_gwary:

"I don unsteeze my steeze, let’s go there."

princess_joy.a:

"ment! @isimeh_01 what’s that Yansh and leg dance??"

