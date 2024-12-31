Controversial singer Portable has raised eyebrows for the umpteenth time as he showed off his first wife, Bewaji

Recall that the Brotherhood hitmaker has been in the news lately following online fights with some of his side chicks

In his new post online, the Zazu leader shared pictures of his wife that had netizens noticing strange things about the young woman

Controversial singer Portable (born Habeeb Okikiola Badmus) has sparked a stir online with his recent post about his wife, Bewaji.

He took to Instagram to share images of his wife as he begged for her to ascend to greater glory.

Portable spurred concerns with new pictures of his wife. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Blessing her, he declared that she would never tire of grace.

The street artist, who has been in an online rumble with some of his side lovers captioned the series of posts he shared:

"Move from glory to glory Grace no go tire you Mama ZEH ⭐️my Blessing Queen AyaOla ❤️ @queenportable1.'

The pictures shared online gave fans and netizens a close view of Bewaji's face, leaving many to notice things about her looks.

See the post below:

Portable's wife's face spurs concerns

Many people commented on Bewaji's makeup, pointing out that he was covering a bruised face below.

See the reactions below:

tawaarik:

"The beating show very well for face, portable fear god."

olasunbookandeji:

"You get ponded yam for house u still dey look for Eba outside ,oloju kokoro wereh olorin."

doyin_solamie:

"Whoever that fixed her frontal especially that (M) that kiekie just warned them about no go make heaven."

misturah653:

"Dis portable nah mad man Oloribu oni captain iso nu why no dy beat ashabi too and collect her phone too that one nah man she go too beat you ehn sha no kill bewaji one dy with beating omo ofo."

wotowoto77;

This one just dey collect eternal beating and love . Suffering and smiling wife 😂

Honey Berry reacts to Portable's online feud with Queen Dami

The third baby mother of controversial Nigerian artist Portable got involved in the singer's ongoing battle with his now-estranged girlfriend, Queen Dami.

Portable initiated the drama by accusing Queen Dami, the late Alaafin of Oyo's ex-wife, of infidelity and trying to break his marriage. Despite the chaos, Honey Berry subtly addressed the drama on her Instagram page.

She shared lovely images of herself and lectured the audience on the importance of being at peace with oneself.

