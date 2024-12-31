Social commentator Radiogad has reacted to Verydarkman's claim that the N180m NGO donation that was missing was a prank

In a video, he said that he also knew that the social critic was catching cruise with Nigerians and the people decided to play along

Radiogad noted that VDM has a case to answer after dancer Lil Smart accused him of bullying and he used the missing N180m donation as a cover up

Social commentator and On-Air-Personality Radiogad has shared how he made social critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), admit that the missing N180 million for his non-government organisation was a prank.

According to Radiogad, Nigerians were also catching cruise with him because he wanted to know how the people would react if he siphoned the funds for the schools' projects.

Radiogad accuses VDM of pride as he reveals that his N180m NGO fund isn't missing. Image credit: @raiogad, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Radiogad recalled how he questioned VDM about where he kept the NGO money, if it was inside his website or in his Zenith bank account. He added that he had given him a 15-day ultimatum to get the money or else he would have him arrested. This spurred him to opened up about the money.

Radiogad tackles VDM over Lil Smart's case

The OAP accused VDM of diverting the minds of Nigerians from how he threatened dancer Idowu Smart, aka Lil Smart, after he offered to help him get justice in his physical assault case against singers Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Oniyide Azeez, aka Zinoleesky.

He also said that VDM should have apologised for threatening to beat and break Lil Smart in Abuja but pride would not let him.

Watch Radiogad's video below:

Reactions to Radiogad's opinion on VDM's N180m

Check out some of the reactions to Radiogad's opinion on VDM's N180m NGO money below:

@official_paul10:

"I swear if you get sense pass anybody for this life ehn, the person own don finish. Na you mumu pass Omokri."

@official_e_diamond:

"You done use VDM take cash out from Blord already."

@chizzyakuchie:

"Bab,a your claims are false abeg, you were the same person criticizing him."

@stanley_ontop:

"We too dey use am catch cruise. Cruise + Cruise = Crusade."

@coolestdadinspain:

"Bro, you fell for the trap, your mouth too dey change."

Nigerians react to VDM's missing N180m

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians have reacted to the video of Verydarkman announcing the unfortunate occurrence on his NGO account.

Legit.ng recalled that VDM shared a video online where he sadly revealed that the sum of N180 million was missing from his NGO account.

Many Nigerians have been reacting to the situation, and while some believe him, others assume something is fishy.

