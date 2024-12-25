Dancer Lil Smart has shared his side of the story after Verydarkman accused him of taking his N1m and ghosting him

The dancer had accused Naira Marley and Zinoleesky of physical assault and VDM promised to help him with the case

However, Lil Smart said when he got to Abuja to begin the case, VDM threatened to harm him and he pleaded with the public to help him

Dancer Idowu Smart aka Lil Smart has opened up on what transpired between him and social critic Vincent Otse aka Verydarkman (VDM).

In a video, Lil Smart narrated how VDM picked interest in his case against singers Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Oniyide Azeez, aka Zinoleesky, and sent him N1m for his flight fare to Abuja.

According to Lil Smart, when he got to Abuja, he reached out to VDM but he said he was not in the city and he gave him a policeman's number to call. After Lil Smart tendered his evidence of physical assault to the policeman, he assisted him to make some corrections in his petition. He also offered to get him a lawyer after he confirmed that his case is a criminal one.

Unlike what the policeman said, Lil Smart said VDM thrashed his evidence against Naira Marley and Zinoleesky. He also shared what the singers told him about the case, which unsettled Lil Smart.

Lil Smart accuses VDM of oppression

After VDM got back to Abuja from Lagos, he met with VDM who wanted to discuss with the dancer's friends in his absence. After Lil Smart refused to leave, he said VDM threatened to beat him. He added that he (VDM) will ask boys to break and scatter him.

Besides, he will not be able to leave Abuja without police protection. In the voice note shared by Lil Smart to buttress his claim, VDM said that he is not Lil Smart's mate. This spurred the dancer to be scared for his life and said he wanted other people to help him get justice for his case aside from VDM.

He recalled how VDM jumped on the case of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, and blamed his widow Wunmi and Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo of having a hand in his death. Lil Smart said if he cannot get justice, he would like to get his peace of mind back and focus on his career.

Watch Lil Smart's video below:

See Lil Smart's second post and voice recording below:

Reactions as Lil Smart accuses VDM of oppression

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Lil Smart speaks up in his assault case below:

@princeferdy:

"The voice recording shocked me o. So everyone is an oppressor in Nigeria."

@bigsam00:

"The monster y’ll made. Una never see anything."

@fdsunnex:

"Omo, I understand anger, but that VDM statement need an apology and clarification from VDM. Imagine saying “I go do you something for this Abuja, no body go know say na VDM run am” hmm."

@elishajboy:

"He recorded VDM. Corny man die corny man bury am. Mistake he made was ever involving vdm and collecting money from him."

@__bukolami__:

"So, VDM can actually tell someone he’s not his mate. I guess he can’t take what he dishes out. Omo weyreh, he is still even threatening the poor boy that he will do him dirty and nothing will happen. Activist isonu."

VDM speaks on Lil Smart, Naira Marley

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman had expressed regret about how Lil Smart took his N1 million after he proposed to handle his physical assault case against Naira Marley.

In a video, VDM shared the conditions Lil Smart's lawyer extended to Naira Marley's management as they sought to resolve the case.

The social media critic also noted that he has invested his money to seek justice for certain individuals and shared what Lil Smart should do with his N1 million.

