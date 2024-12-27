Radiogad Issues Ultimatum to VDM Over Alleged NGO Hack: "I Give You 48 Hours to Provide The N180m"
- VDM's NGO situation has attracted a lot of attention from online personalities, including Raidogad, whose real name is Destiny Ezeyim
- It will be recalled that VDM shared a video online where he sadly revealed that the sum of N180 million is missing from his NGO account
- Weighing in on the situation, Radiogad gave an ultimatum of 48 hours to the social media commentator to provide the stolen fund
Radiogad, whose real name is Destiny Ezeyim, has joined the long list of online personalities who have weighed in on the issue concerning Vincent Otse Martins, aka Verydarkman.
Legit.ng, in a previous report, claimed that his NGO account got hacked through the website, and N180 million went missing. He said he was going to Jos with a police officer as they had tracked one of the hackers.
In a new video sighted by Legit.ng, Radiogad asked the social media activist to provide the N180 million stolen from his NGO account. He argued that VDM has been involved in frivolous spending lately.
Radiogad accused him of flaunting money and spending it on luxury cars. Radio shared that VDM was a liar who was only attempting to defraud the public.
Watch the video below:
Radiogad's video trends online
Read some reactions below:
@monalisa.stephen:
"I Stand with VDM."
@sugardestiny_official:
"Abeg shift one side… as if you contributed 1kb.. I believe VDM with my life❤."
@richiedollz:
"He stopped updating the public when that money was 200m. But donations were still coming in. Probably money wey don enter that account don reach billions cos we don't have the latest update as to what the real amount is. What a story in 2024😂."
@monalisa.stephen:
"I am a wicked man 😂😂😂😂 Shebi we warned all of una."
@_prettyesther1:
"That una VDM na scammer make I go check how much be that white car he bought."
@iam_joshtee:
"Radiogad so na now you know say you go show wisdom, over analysis of this issue."
Pamilerin Adegoke tears into VDM for allegedly buying Mercedes-Benz AMG amid his NGO's missing N180m
Radiogad queries VDM over NGO funds
According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian media personality Radiogad drew people's attention to VeryDarkMan’s NGO.
In a video posted online, Radiogad questioned VDM on why he was no longer sharing the NGO’s account balance with the public.
Radiogad’s questions raised a series of social media users' reactions, with some agreeing with the media personality.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
