Aside from creating hit songs, Ayra Starr has opened up on another side of her that her fans are not conversant with

She shared how she eats salad and craves for another type of meal which she shared to her fans on X

Ayra Starr's fans revealed what could be the cause of the singer's craving for that type of food, while others gave different thoughts about it

Singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, has shared how she craves for pounded yam and okra soup after she is done eating salad.

Ayra Starr shares what makes her crave for pounded yam. Image credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

She dropped some crying emojis on her X page and asked the Lord the meaning of her cravings. Her fans had to reveal their thoughts about the singer's food craving.

The singer is fondly called Celestial Being, and a fan @flames_collins on X described her as Celestial Odumodu for craving pounded yam and okra soup. In @flames_collins' words:

"You don dey turn senior man be that. Celestial Odumodu."

Others asked her to stick to egusi while a fan inquired if she was pregnant, among other comments. Aside from her love for food, the singer has built her brand around wearing skimpy outfits which often makes her trend on social media.

See Ayra Starr's tweet below:

Reactions as Ayra Starr craves pounded yam

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Ayra Starr's desire for pounded yam below:

@flames_collins:

"You don dey turn senior man be that. Celestial Odumodu."

@itsrunda_:

"And okra?"

@officialg_ray:

"The body has decided it wants the foods of the gods not grass."

@StephanieInii:

"Pounded yam and okra ke? My love, let’s stick to eating fried yam."

@ssomtto:

"After listening to nissi, I immediately start craving your songs."

@acool__:

"Are you a foodie?"

@UtdQween:

"You need online vendor?"

@endovira:

"It’s a sign."

@anumba_chigozie:

"I think you are pregnant."

@MayJaYBaE:

"What about warmed eba my dear?"

Ayra Starr reveals her favourite food

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video of singer Ayra Starr speaking about how much she loves yam and eggs is trending on social media.

The Sabi Girl, in a clip, shared how she has been eating the meal almost every day for the past two years.

In another video, Ayra Starr sang about yam and eggs as proof of her love for the meal, stirring reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng