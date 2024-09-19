There was excitement at a branch of Chicken Republic after an unexpected celebrity singer showed up

A TikTok user posted a video showing the reactions of staff after Ayra Starr walked into the place to buy food

Social media users who watched the video on the platform stormed the comments section to react

An unexpected visit by Nigerian singer Ayra Starr sent staff at a Chicken Republic outlet into a frenzy.

The surprise appearance, captured on video, showed the employees' delight and excitement after seeing her.

Staff overjoyed as Ayra Starr arrives restaurant

Shared by @miulondon on TikTok, the clip revealed the moment Ayra Starr walked into the restaurant to purchase food.

The staff's reactions ranged from stunned silence to screams of delight, with some visibly starstruck.

The video quickly went viral, garnering lots of comments from social media users who were also amazed.

Many expressed amusement at the staff's reactions, while others sympathised with staff who must have missed the experience.

Reactions trail lady's video of Ayra Starr

As the video went viral across TikTok, many fans praised Ayra Starr's down-to-earth nature, as seen in the video.

@Nayomie said:

"Person go resume shift next day you go hear say “you miss oo. Ayra Starr show yesterday“.

@Annabel stated:

"This place wey my oga dy always send me go buy food na today wey he no send me Ayra kon come."

@jewel said:

"I love the way she switched to get good lighting for the lady’s picture."

@Golden_frazil said:

"Make them no go kidnap this girl for me oh, na because of her I dey hustle."

@MattBURNER said:

"Make I see any guy comments here. Why full guy man go they Happy wan faint seeing female celeb or any other celeb for that matter."

@Freshest of TikTok said:

"Chai she come on my off day I no come work that day I no see my babe."

@Itz Nafana stated:

"If I mistakenly catch this girl if I leave am without getting a hug and kiss from her make I bend."

@tomiwa said:

"Aww you guys meet my babe she showed me one of the pics she took with you guys."

@beauty added:

"Ehy nah when I done finished chop for that awolowo road chicken republic nah him Ayra come show."

