Ugandan president’s son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, shared a tweet about Ayra Starr that has triggered massive reactions on social media

The 50-year-old military personnel went on his Twitter page to announce his love for Ayra Starr

However, what Muhoozi Kainerugaba said he would do to the Rush crooner has for netizens sharing their hot takes

Massive reactions have trailed a post by the Ugandan president’s son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who shared a tweet concerning Nigerian Pop star Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, widely known as Ayra Starr.

Muhoozi went online to share something his grandfather told him. According to him, he has been permitted to get any lady he fancies on earth and has decided to 'capture' Mavin Records princess Ayra Starr.

Muhoozi wrote:

"My late Grandfather...Mzee Amos gave me permission to get any woman on earth! I will capture that girl... Ayra Starr.

See his tweet below:

His tweet has triggered many reactions online, as many shared their reservations about his approach.

Recall that recently, Ayra Starr came under attack after he rocked a raunchy fit to an Abuja concert. The videos of her outfit spread across social media, as fans shared negative comments about her mode of dressing.

Peeps react to Muhoozi Kainerugaba's tweet

Read some reactions below:

@kewe_dnetro:

"Military men no day even try day romantic; which one be capture? Na zoo animal?"

@fabsnikki:

"Commandant won capture woman Commando based on his late grandfather’s command."

@elizadel_kitchen:

"I cover our star girl with the blood of Jesus."

@obianuju_priscillia_:

"Capture as per say na bird."

@onyxhair_bynellyng:

"Capture as how now?? Na Tilapia fish?"

@wonderthahypeman:

"Another finished man from Uganda."

@the_oluchy:

"Protect her at all cost! Wetin be this?"

Ayra Starr tells fan to bark

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Ayra Starr’s exchange with a male fan on social media has got netizens talking.

The music star posted a series of lovely photos on her X page, and a fan expressed interest in becoming her pet.

Ayra Starr’s reply to the male fan caused a huge buzz online and spread, with Nigerians dropping hot takes.

