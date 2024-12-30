The fashion designer of Queen Naomi Silekunola, Ceoluminee, has stepped into the case of the ex-wife of the Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Ogunwusi

She shared a video of herself praying in a celestial church after Queen Naomi was remanded in police custody following the Ibadan stampede

Some netizens encouraged her and noted what would happen to anyone who relies on God for support

Queen Naomi Silekunola's fashion designer Abiodun Folashade Tokunbo, aka Ceoluminee, has made a prayer for her amid her police custody stay following the Ibadan stampede that left children dead.

Queen Naomi's stylist seeks God's intervention in her case. Image credit: @queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi, @ceolumineeofficial

Source: Instagram

She was at a celestial church where she prayed for the ex-wife of the Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Ogunwusi. The chief executive officer of Anjy Luminee Couture Ltd added that Queen Naomi's freedom is permanent.

In the video, a netizen @cecyyl070 quoted Psalm 91: 1 in Yoruba which says, "He that dwelleth in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.” She added that Jehovah God would continue to uphold Queen Naomi and victory shall be hers.

Other people stated that they felt sad for her and prayed that God come through for her release from police cell.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Queen Naomi's designer prayers

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Queen Naomi's designer prays for her below:

@cecyyl070:

"Jehovah God will continue to uphold her and victory shall be hers."

@leemahskincare_andfragrances:

"This is just a test of time. She will overcome it insha Allah."

@offical_angels_touch:

"Indeed, you are a true friend. Amen."

@intricate_couture:

"Amen! You have been a good sister to her. may God bless you."

@nicolekhaylan:

"No one dares to hold the air, victory is hers."

@julius_toluwalase_serah:

"Omo, I feel really sad for real. It's so unfair Olorun."

@taiwoadegunle:

"The Lord will fight for her."

Queen Naomi's mum speaks up

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the mother of Queen Naomi Silekunola had shared what she knew about the Ibadan stampede that left some children dead.

She revealed the time when the number of people who trooped to benefit from her daughter's philanthropy became massive.

The mother of Queen Naomi added that it was not the first time her daughter would be engaged in sharing food items, and she pleaded for her release.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng