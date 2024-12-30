Fast-rising Nigerian gospel artist Ebuka Songs melted the hearts of netizens with his thoughtful gesture towards his parents

In a video shared online, the gospel lyrist revealed the new Lexus Jeep he bought for his mum and dad

Legit.ng had reported in January that Ebuka's parents couldn't contain their excitement after he got an SUV

Fast-rising Nigerian gospel artist Ebuka Songs made his parents happy again this year by gifting them a second car.

He came to Instagram to reveal the new automobile gift he had given to his parents.

Ebuka Songs makes his parents smile for the new year with a new car. Credit: @ebukasongs

Source: Instagram

The entertainer stated that nothing melts his heart more than watching his parents happy.

Ebuka decided to start their New Year on a positive note by giving them a second automobile, a Lexus SUV.

He shared his fulfilment in seeing his parents happy, emphasising the importance of family and giving back to those who raised and supported them.

"Congratulations are in Order. My Parents' New Year Gift came so early. This second Car Gift for my Parents this year, Thank you Jesus. Nothing gives me Joy than seeing them also full of unending Joy. And for as many out there who desire this testimony, Receive now in Jesus Name Amen."

See his post below:

Ebuka Songs' gift to his parents stirs reactions

Legit.ng compared the reactions below:

ebukasongs:

"May God give you Grace to do this for your parents and loved ones You will always make them proud in Jesus Name Amen."

sms_praise:

"This I want to do for my mom too 😍👏 congratulations."

stannze:

"Wow! God bless you Nwanne."

pride_ofheaven:

"This is nothing compared to what is to come, Mum and Dad thank you for birthing us a gift."

iamsholaadesina:

"One day I will do this for my parents too."

angelina_jummie:

"God bless you! I will do this for myself and my parents pretty soon too🔥❤️😍. Amen."

klassychi_collections:

"I'll do this for my elder brother ....His sacrifices are just so endless."

joychisom:

"This is so beautiful, cant wait to start doing same for my parents."

sparkleekenta:

"Awwwn, God bless you abundantly. What Parents are praying for. May they continue to enjoy the fruit of their womb."

maryadaora_:

"Awwnnn Congratulations, they truly deserve this and all the Joy that comes with it. More to come! "

stanley_william7:

"Congratulations mom and daddy ❤️❤️💕 may God keep lifting you up brother @ebukasongs."

norbertizilein:

"Joy will not seize in your life for putting smiles to their faces, God bless you sir."

Cyprus pastor calls out Ebuka Songs

Legit.ng reported earlier that Ebuka Songs raised eyebrows online after a pastor from Cyprus levelled allegations against him.

According to a viral report, the lyrical evangelist was paid to perform at a crusade but failed to show up.

The report also claimed that the New Generation hitmaker has refused to refund the money he collected as more evidence of the transaction is set to be leaked.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng