A Nigerian lady has shared a funny video showing the moment she saw minister Ebuka Songs at the airport

In the video, the singer who disguised himself with a mask questioned the lady to know how she recognised him

The excited lady explained that she knew it was him after seeing the cap he wore and the headset he was using

A Nigerian lady's encounter with gospel singer Ebuka Songs at an international airport has left social media users in stitches.

The fan, who recognised the minister despite his attempts to go incognito, shared a hilarious video recounting their meeting.

Ebuka Songs disguises with face mask

Posted by @ruth_ariole on TikTok, the clip showed Ebuka Songs donning a mask, cap, and headphones, attempting to disguise himself.

However, his efforts were thwarted by the keen-eyed lady, who quickly identified him at the airport.

In the video, Ebuka Songs, visibly perplexed, questioned the lady about how she recognised him.

With excitement, she explained that his unique-looking cap and headphones gave him away.

Sharing the video on TikTok, the lady said:

"I met minister Ebuka Songs at the international airport running away. Baba was in disguise and I still caught him. I can't wait to hear this new sound for real. Fade away! Kai! He is actually nice in person but he can't disguise. Sorry my mentor sir."

Reactions as lady meets Ebuka Songs

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending clip.

@Thomas said:

"Guy una no get steeze? Any celebrity I see for road go know say me sef na celebrity."

@software_omotoyosi said:

"Una no dey shame? Omo my pride no go even allow me near am."

@Rellyblink said:

"You wan tell us say our celebrity singer dey wear one facemask and u don recognize the facemask eeh wow."

@JOYDEECREAMY reacted:

"God abeg ooo I don’t know if I can do dis o seriously I luv all d celebrities N I respect dem 4 me 2 approach dem N be doing as if I see God or trying 2 draw their attention it can never be me."

@Ajahblessing said:

"Una dey try o. Una know literally everything about am o. Kai the man is tired and needs media free day jaree."

@Nelly Gina61 said:

"Una no dy fear oo carry camera out me for face knowing fully well I don’t want it."

@Ikezautos said:

"Chai a minister of God a celebrity chia its well you oh that i love theophilus sundays is my only gospel singer."

@PrecNya added:

"I do not think i will do that, even if i know you. There is a level of respect I give these people men of God and Ministers."

