A young man who pulled his family out of poverty after building a mansion has narrated his life story

The man said that life was not rosy after his father died, but God came through for his family through him

The interior of his newly built mansion got people's reaction with the millions he invested into furnishing it

A Nigerian man finally made it in life despite coming from a poor background.

He built a mansion and furnished it to taste as he told people that many knew his family when they were in poverty.

The man's mother looked fulfilled in the house. Photo source: @prosper_028

Automated house with remote control

The young millionaire (@prosper_028) said that since his father died, getting by was very hard for them. He thanked God for survival.

He stated that he had been blessed so much to lift his family out of poverty. The man's house was well-interlocked and painted.

His ceiling has POP installation. The house's interior was painted white and well-lit. The furniture in the building looked exotic and expensive. His gate used a remote control.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bolexpaid RF said:

"This house is more than 100m oo bro prosper who you use."

ROSE asked:

"Can 50m build this kind of house? Exactly like this."

KAZEEM replied:

"You get 50m for acct or you just day ask for future?"

Vickky Luxury:

"Even if life nah vanity I go make am."

JummaiBillz said:

"Come and marry me boy , leave story behind, all that matters is you succed already , come for mummy."

KAY said:

"Forget o money really touch some people hand this year o."

Augusta said:

"Una wey dey talk Juju. Juju can’t do this for you ohh. This is purely Gods grace at work!"

dxo_excahange said:

"Majorly Guys are getting wise and now see the target of the whole struggle We aren’t going spending lavishly anymore now it’s what you have achieved Congratulations. Successful One i pray mine comes."

OLAMILEKAN said:

"God make it possible for me next year."

Shally_Krane said:

"I can imagine how emotional you were while editing this video with the sound. Congratulations."

vera said:

"Congratulations I tap from this blessing for my man and my brothers."

Another man became landlord

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man attracted many people's attention with the mansion he recently built.

After completing the building, the man painted a Versace logo on part of the fence. The house's colours blended well.

