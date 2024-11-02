Content creator, Jarvis has slammed his colleague, Isbae U after she appeared on his podcast, Curiosity Made me Ask

In a teaser of the podcast shared by the skit maker, he introduced Jarvis in a way she was comfortable with and she reacted angrily

Her reaction was a subject of dialogue in the comments sections as fans analysed Jarvis' attitude

Popular content creator, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jadrolita or Jarvis, has sparked massive reactions from fans after they watched a teaser of a podcast where she was a guest.

The content creator, who visited David Adeleke, aka Davido in the company of her lover was a guest on Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi's podcast, Curiosity made me Ask.

In a video shared by Isbae U, Jarvis lashed out at him. She told him that he was gloryless and there was nobody to use him to shine.

Isbae U annoys Jarvis

In the recoding, Isbae U had introduced the content creator, who recently spoke on why she dumped her Al niche.

According to Isbae U, Jarvis used to be relevant before she abandoned her niche and started using the glory of a young TikToker

How fans reacted to Jarvis' video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video of Jarvis on Isbae U's show. Here are some of the comments below:

@ajpop__:

"Na Ahh I first talk."

@djspandora:

"If Peller de that room ehn."

@babayhermi:

"She suppose reply as robot now. This is the result of bringing a robot to a show."

@crazysocket:

"Nice one."

@soloblinkz:

"Make una check well, Peller suppose dey behind that her chair."

@giddy_gele:

"U go chop disrespect today since na gen z u find trouble.."

@exchequer__nojoy:

"Make I bend if peller no follow the girl enter there."

@scentbykenny:

"Chai, gloryless keh."

@__.timmie:

"Okayyy I didn’t expect that."

Bobrisky reacts to Isbae U's introduction

Legit.ng had reported that the popular crossdresser, was a guest on Isbae U's podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask.

The skit maker introduced Bobrisky as an ex-convict and ex-money sprayer, which didn't go down well with the crossdresser.

Bobrisky's response sparked reactions online as fans said they couldn't wait to watch the full recording.

