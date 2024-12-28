Nigerian singer Davido is back in the news over his love for cars after an auto-dealer revealed his next vehicle to fans

In an Instagram post, the car dealer shared a screenshot of his chat with the music star as OBO revealed the one he wanted to buy next

The auto-dealer then warned Davido’s critics, and this raised a series of interesting comments from social media users

Nigerian singer David ‘Adeleke’ Davido is getting set to buy another car shortly after Rolls Royce was delivered to him.

Recall that not long after the 30BG boss bought himself a Tesla cybertruck, he got a Rolls Royce Spectre delivered to him in Nigeria. However, it seems Davido still has more space for cars in his garage.

Fans react as Auto dealer shares Davido's plan to buy new car after Tesla and Rolls Royce. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

Just recently, a car dealer, M_Jautos took to his official Instagram page to share a screenshot of his chat with the Awuke crooner.

In the online discussion, the 32-year-old music star had sent a video to the car dealer of the vehicle he wanted to get from him next.

The auto dealer immediately took action and asked Davido his preferences for the vehicle, which were disclosed. The businessman threw shade at the music star’s critics in the post's caption.

According to them, anyone who wants to compete with Davido is at their own risk. In their words:

“001 is Active!!!! 😎 @davido 🙌🏽 Compete with Baddest at your own risk ooo…. Hmmmmmmmn. 30BG official Car Dealer 😎”

See the post below:

Reactions as auto dealer reveals Davido’s next car

The auto dealer’s shade at Davido’s critics as he revealed the 30BG boss’ next car was met with interesting comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

osho.steam_30bg:

“OBO!!!!!! 😂🔥🔥”

kingxiee:

“OBO is ACTIVE 🔥 Compete with him at your own expense 😂 Your faves would go bankrupt if they dare 🤣.”

gbolly.121:

“Ah 😂.”

amazing_tomkesh:

“This 001 sef the Spectre don quick tire am or what?😂😂”

zamfara_blog:

“Baddest 🔥.”

kingjossyjsb:

“Davido and RR 🔥.”

iam_nasty_dmw:

“OBO Nah Baba 🔥.”

kasim_bima:

“Omoh i don dey fear OBO, money pass money this one clear purely 30BG to the world🙌.”

_gucci_szn:

“Nawa o😂.”

mr.azeezofficial:

“PARA MODE ACTIVATED ! BABA NA JUST FEW WEEKS SPECTRE & TESLA COME NA 😂😂🔥.”

Ganiuajagbangba:

“Pressure dem may dem finish der acct.”

iam_mightystrike:

“This man na confam business man!! There’s no way Davido won’t buy this now😂.”

don_king_chima:

“OO1 number 1 don put them for pressure Una go buy car taya 😂😂😂😂.”

21_big_bad_box:

“This one no be lease oh.”

Nkd_apartment:

“@m_jautos your statement” compete with davido at your own risk” wasn’t necessary you are a business man and you should know that. Today you can do business with davido , tomorrow could be somebody else life doesnt end with davido. Dont enter into unnecessary and childish drama which doesn’t assist your business in anyway you boss respectfully. Dont tag yourself as davido car dealer and enter into drama. Everybody buys from Polanco and he can never do this.”

Police PRO reacts to video of Davido throwing fireworks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido drew the attention of police PRO Bright Edafe over his Christmas fireworks display.

Davido was not left out of this childlike fun as he was captured on video throwing fireworks with his cousin, BRred, during the Christmas holiday.

The video went viral on social media, and it drew a reaction from SP Bright Edafe. According to his social media post, the policeman did not seem too pleased by Davido’s fireworks display.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng