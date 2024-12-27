Global site navigation

VDM’s Bestie Dkokopee Addresses Critics, Expresses Disappointment: “E Don Turn to Bad Person”

by  Olumide Alake 2 min read
  • Verydarkman's bestie, Dkokopee, has broken his silence amid the backlash the critic faced over his NGO's stolen funds
  • Dkokopee, in a video that has since gone viral, expressed his disappointment at Nigerians who have turned against the critic
  • Dkokopee's comment comes amid viral videos of Radiogad, Blessing CEO, among others, berating Verydarkman

Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman's bestie and singer Dkokopee, has backed the critic amid online criticisms over his NGO's stolen funds.

Recall that Verydarkman sparked uproar on social media after he claimed over N180 million was stolen from his NGO's account.

VDM's bestie Dkokopee reacts.
VDM’s bestie Dkokopee defends him. Credit: dkokopee
Following VDM's revelation, the critic was dragged by many, including media personality Radiogad.

Dkokopee addresses VDM's critic

VDM's bestie Dkokopee, in a video, however, expressed disappointment at Nigerians for discrediting the critic.

"VDM don turn to bad person," Dkokopee said.
"Nigerians don’t hateee corruption, they are only just angry they are not the ones in the position, if not tell me why they are always happy when Verydarkman who is working hard to better peoples life in Nigeria 🇳🇬 face problems, We can Do better. Darki God dey," DKokopee wrote in a caption.

Watch Dkokopee's video below:

Reactions as Dkokopee addresses VDM's critic

Read some of the comments that trailed the video below:

kech_hair:

"Same way he is happy if it happens to others."

amcharsito_:

"But na same speed him too dey use judge people."

ayotola77:

"This is just a trap for some people to come out and talk rubbish..make una wait till the trap catch the main target ..for now make una just dey play."

portharcourttrend:

"But why I go take advice from who sing song titled 3 Toto."

felix_obviously:

"It's ok to drag others but it's never ok for others to drag you people..."

adediamond_12.03

"Shey una chop the 180m or not? All these things way you Dey talk na story for the gods."

Blessing CEO shades VDM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Blessing CEO also reacted to VDM's ordeal.

The relationship expert shared a video of her dancing as she taunted the critic.

Reacting to Blessing CEO's video, a netizen said,

"Dear God, please free us from BlessingCEO and VDM! I’m tired!!!"

Source: Legit.ng

