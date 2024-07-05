Nigerian media personality Oyemykke has lent his voice to the drama surrounding Iyabo Ojo over Mohbad’s death case

The socialite called out VeryDarkMan and her other critics as he noted that there was an agenda to attack the actress

Oyemykke’s submission on the matter triggered reactions from Nigerians, with some of them agreeing with his line of thought

Nigerian media personality Abisoye Olukoya Michael aka Oyemykke has reacted to the controversy surrounding Iyabo Ojo over the death of singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Mohbad.

Recall that since the demise of the singer in September 2023, Iyabo Ojo and a few others took it upon themselves to seek justice for the music star.

Fans react as Oyemykke defends Iyabo Ojo. Photos: @oyemykke, @iyaboojofespris, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

However, Iyabo Ojo’s involvement in the case has raised a lot of dust with controversial critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan and others questioning her every move.

Oyemykke says there’s an agenda against Iyabo Ojo

Following Iyabo Ojo’s online battles with VDM, Kemi Olunloyo and others, media personality Oyemykke went online to share his thoughts on the matter.

On his Instagram page, the socialite noted that there was an agenda to attack the actress by some people and that it was beginning to annoy him.

Oyemykke went on to ask why people were attacking Iyabo Ojo over Mohbad, as if she killed the later singer or lived with him. According to him, if people wanted to solve the case so badly, they should go and visit Mohbad’s family members to question them.

In a subsequent post, Oyemykke fired shots at VeryDarkMan. He taunted him for sitting on social media and not physically making moves regarding Mohbad’s case but always criticised others who were actively doing the groundwork.

Oyemykke advised VDM to go and start the case from the ground up and make Nigerians proud of his activism.

See screenshots of Oyemykke’s posts below:

Netizens react as Oyemykke defends Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from netizens after Oyemykke blasted VDM and defended Iyabo Ojo. Read some of them below:

queenkidsthrift:

“She even saved a life in the process, that dj guy mehnnn... she's a super hero.... We know all what dey are doing, just to silence her.”

royaldiiadem:

“You spoke our minds correctly.”

Temiturpe007:

“From Tunde ednut wey dey support VDM, but he stopped, now its that VDM is against iyabo. Where have you been wey you know speak up since too? You just want dey face of Internet..... As VDM take become celeb still dey shock all of unah. Nah everyday him followers dey increase. Nah Nigerians just love am.”

Smsosagie:

“This one don dey fight for give away from Iyabo.”

Godwin__x:

“Eyaaa….shvt up Mr Man no use this matter trend.”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“One thing about Oyemykke, he will speak sense! ”

Joy__dave:

“If for nothing else, give her credit for the transformation of DJ Splash.”

ego__oyibo280:

“That Vdm guy single handedly scattered the Mohbad case by analyzing nonsenses that brought in so much distractions. Glad people are beginning to see who he truly is.”

Kvng__phyzah:

“Iyabo led the physical protest while others were online ranting. She acted like the real mom. May God judge eyin omo ale insulting her.”

Stitches_by_tola:

“During the case he said he can’t leave Abuja because he has some restriction on him , but not long during the case he traveled down to dine with David. Activist in his room .”

Seerahlove:

“This man made sense fr. Who are we to judge iyabo? Most of us literally lended our voice on social media. Iyabo literally took this case and wanted justice. But vdm ruined it with the dna saga. It’s crazy that we don’t see that vdm is being manipulative right now.”

Gbemi_debetv24:

“To be honest, aunty iyabo is trying and using her platform well as a woman, others are just hmn.”

poshest_hope:

“VDM on this table. Just sat in his cubicle making assumptions and ru!ninggg everything that was going well.”

gbemi_123:

“@iyaboojofespris deserves more accolades than the hype she's getting. Is like she put herself down for the justice for mohbad and her voice was felt by most mothers however her enemies high jacked the campaign . She is a brave woman whose voice can't be silenced in the midst of oppressors and manipulators. She's not perfect but she's amazing.”

__mohtolar:

“The transformation of Dj Splash is enough to applaud @iyaboojofespris She’s a brave woman and a good mother.”

