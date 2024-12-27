"In Case You be FBI, I be CIA": Oyemykke Continues to React to VDM's Stolen N180M, Demands More Info
- Abisoye Olukoya Michael, a Nigerian social media commentator based abroad and fondly called Oyemykke, has continued to tackle VDM online
- Legit.ng recalled that VDM shared a video online where he sadly revealed that the sum of N180 million is missing from his NGO account
- Speaking on the issue, Oyamykke demanded more information from VeryDarkMan, adding that it's public funds and they have the right to know
Abisoye Olukoya Michael, a Nigerian social media company, has again reacted to the ongoing mess concerning Vincent Martins Otse, aka VDM's NGO.
Recall that in a previous report by Legit.ng, VDM claimed that his NGO account got hacked for N180 million through the website and that he was going to Jos with a police officer as they had tracked one of the hackers.
"You need to tell us" - Oyemykke
In a new development, Oyemykke stated that VDM would have to provide more information about the situation. He asked what security firm he used, as they needed to be probed about their weaknesses.
Nigerians react to VDM's claim of losing N180 million NGO funds to hackers: "Werey just buy new car"
He also asked that he expose the face of the suspect who has been apprehended because the public needs to deal with him.
Watch the video here:
Fans react to Oyemykke's clip
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@sweetylyx_official:
"Egbon press VDM neck oo, because if na another person we no go hear word."
@creamychoco568:
"Man is about to have a taste of his own medicine."
@adeniyi.ajisafe.3:
"We trust VDM, if u trust VDM gather here❤️❤️."
@schooltwo9ja_ent:
"Person dey whine onaa , onaa dey ginger."
@a_bikeh:
"Drag him with his nose rings please 😂😂."
@citynurse_:
"VDM needs some education. I have said this many times. The gap is obvious in his thoughts and actions."
@_tohquality:
"Let’s him have a taste of his own medicine lmao 🤣."
VDM Finally meets Don Jazzy
According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian online critic VeryDarkMan met music mogul Don Jazzy to the joy of netizens.
A few weeks after Don Jazzy donated N100 million to VDM’s NGO, the online critic thanked him in person.
The video of VDM’s meeting with Don Jazzy went viral, raising a series of heartwarming comments from fans.
