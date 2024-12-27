Abisoye Olukoya Michael, a Nigerian social media commentator based abroad and fondly called Oyemykke, has continued to tackle VDM online

Legit.ng recalled that VDM shared a video online where he sadly revealed that the sum of N180 million is missing from his NGO account

Speaking on the issue, Oyamykke demanded more information from VeryDarkMan, adding that it's public funds and they have the right to know

Abisoye Olukoya Michael, a Nigerian social media company, has again reacted to the ongoing mess concerning Vincent Martins Otse, aka VDM's NGO.

Recall that in a previous report by Legit.ng, VDM claimed that his NGO account got hacked for N180 million through the website and that he was going to Jos with a police officer as they had tracked one of the hackers.

Oyemykke continues to press VDM for answers. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @oyemykke

Source: Instagram

"You need to tell us" - Oyemykke

In a new development, Oyemykke stated that VDM would have to provide more information about the situation. He asked what security firm he used, as they needed to be probed about their weaknesses.

He also asked that he expose the face of the suspect who has been apprehended because the public needs to deal with him.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Oyemykke's clip

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@sweetylyx_official:

"Egbon press VDM neck oo, because if na another person we no go hear word."

@creamychoco568:

"Man is about to have a taste of his own medicine."

@adeniyi.ajisafe.3:

"We trust VDM, if u trust VDM gather here❤️❤️."

@schooltwo9ja_ent:

"Person dey whine onaa , onaa dey ginger."

@a_bikeh:

"Drag him with his nose rings please 😂😂."

@citynurse_:

"VDM needs some education. I have said this many times. The gap is obvious in his thoughts and actions."

@_tohquality:

"Let’s him have a taste of his own medicine lmao 🤣."

VDM Finally meets Don Jazzy

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian online critic VeryDarkMan met music mogul Don Jazzy to the joy of netizens.

A few weeks after Don Jazzy donated N100 million to VDM’s NGO, the online critic thanked him in person.

The video of VDM’s meeting with Don Jazzy went viral, raising a series of heartwarming comments from fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng