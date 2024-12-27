Alex Cross, a talented Nigerian actor, and his lovely wife have welcomed their first child together

Cross shared the sweet news with on our timelines after Christmas, adding that the wait was truly worth it

Alex posted an adorable photo of him and his wife while she was still heavily pregnant to celebrate their bundle of joy

Nigerian movie star Alex Cross and his wife are on cloud nine right now as they welcome their first child.

The excited father made the announcement on his official Instagram page, adding that the wait was worth it. Cross shared that their baby arrived on Christmas Eve and was the most beautiful gift ever.

Actor Alex Cross celebrates as he welcomes child with his wife. Credit: @iam_alexcross

Source: Instagram

Cross wote:

"Indeed the Wait was Worth it… He would always Come thru. All we see is Congratulations everywhere. We wanna use this Medium to say Merry Christmas from Me and Mine😁🥰. This is a Testament that God Is Good!!!🙏."

In another post, he captioned:

"On the 24th of December 2024, God Showed Us Mercy. He Showed my family that He is a Miracle working God. He gave us the most beautiful gift ever😩… Our Christmas Baby😁… Yall don’t worry our other posts would give you all a hint of what we are taking about. We are indeed Grateful to God Almighty🙏🙏🙏… It’s Congratulations all the Wayyyyyy🎉🎉."

See his posts below:

View his second post below:

Fans celebrate with Alex Cross

Read some reactions below:

@iamjidekene:

"God that plans perfectly ❤️."

@scents_by_cynthia:

"E never reach nine months wey una marry oo 😍 congratulations 🍾."

@patrick_mary313:

"Beautiful people plus beautiful baby... congratulations fam.. God is good 😍😍😍."

@iamnino_b:

"Congrats my bro 🎉🎉🎉 God bless the addition 🙏🏾🤎."

@chizzyalichi:

"Yeaaaa congratulations my darling ❤️💃💃."

@scents_by_cynthia:

"E never reach nine months wey una marry oo 😍 congratulations 🍾."

@chioma_nwaoha:

"Congratulations My cartel and Wifey ❤️."

@ruby_ojiakor:

"Biggest congratulations."

Amarachi Igidimbah gushes as she welcomes 2nd baby

Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress Amarachi Igidimbah announced good news about her family on social media.

In her post, she said that she was praying that her first child would have a birthday when her water broke, and she had to rush to the hospital.

Her post sparked congratulations among her fans as they all wished her well and prayed for her two children.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng