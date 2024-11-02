Yul Edochie has shared the name he gave to his second wife, Judy Austin, in a new video he shared online

In the clip, the two of them were displaying as usual as Austin tried to sing his praises in the recording

In the caption of his post, he called her his spiritual wife and showered praises on her in Igbo language

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, seemed never tired of singing each other praises publicly.

In a new video shared on his social media page, Edochie and Austin were engrossed in a deep conversation as the actor reacted to all Austin was saying.

In the caption of the post, he called her his spiritual wife and used Igbo words to further sing her praises.

Judy Austin praises Yul

Though all the couple were saying were no audible, but from Judy Austin's gesticulation, it seemed she was also praising her husband.

Edochie on the other hand seemed to be enjoying all Austin was saying as he continued to nod in the video.

Recall that Yul and Judy always pepper haters with their romantic display on social media. They sing and hype each other at every given opportunity.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Yul's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@classic_ulo:

"But why posting old video, abi she no dey near make una do new one, spiritual wife indeed, she entered everywhere scattered, they don't come with peace they are always after destructions. Yul she has finished you, now go for deliverance!"

@memegwaanona:

"Stealing someone’s husband is not easy. Now you have to be hyping and shouting unnecessarily just to prove a point. Dnt you get tired? And as for Yul, I am sure if May knew his real character she wouldn’t have allowed herself to be married by this nonsense. Looks like May really covered a lot to save this man’s sanity."

@maverick_jude:

"She go still chop breakfast later, f it can happen to May,it can happen to anybody."

@stellankechii:

"When the wife wasn't doing all this wahala he was going and coming successfully. But when you were in charge you make plenty noise still nothing to show for it. Not all prayers are ment to be said outside."

@marvisreigns:

"To snatch person husband no easy at all. The things you do to keep him you go explain una love tire while May is chilling and glowing."

@olorun_tohyin:

"Una don start una madness again.

Radiogad slam Yul Edochie over second wife

Legit.ng had reported that the media personality had called out his friend Yul Edochie and offered him advice regarding his decision to marry a second wife.

Edochie had come under intense fire since he announced Judy Austin, another movie star, as his second wife.

Weighing into the drama, Radiogad said Edochie's career was allegedly drowning because of his second wife and advised him to make peace with his first wife.

Source: Legit.ng