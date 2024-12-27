Actor Yomi Fabiyi has reacted to the brother of the late Mohbad, Adura Aloba, who accused him of spreading fake news about the singer's death

Adura had said that he did not inform Yomi about any fight between Mohbad and his wife Wunmi, and he filed a petition against him

In a chat with Legit.ng, Yomi Fabiyi said that Adura chatted him up and demanded money in exchange to release the video of Wunmi and Mohbad's fight

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi has responded to Adura Aloba, the brother of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, who demanded an apology and N1 billion for damages for accusing him of knowing how his brother died.

Yomi Fabiyi reacts to Mohbad's brother's claim that he was spreading fake news about the singer's death. Image credit: @realyomifabiyi, @iamohbad

Source: Instagram

Yomi spoke to Legit.ng and shared screenshots of his alleged conversation with Adura, who demanded that he paid N3 million before he would release the video of Mohbad having an altercation with his wife Wunmi.

Out of the N3m, Yomi promised to pay Adura N500k during their alleged conversation. He told Legit.ng that he did not pay the N500k. Rather, he informed the Deputy Commissioner of Police and the Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin, about what Adura told him.

See screenshots of Yomi Fabiyi and Adura Alboab's alleged conversation below. Credit: Yomi Fabiyi

Source: UGC

Yomi Fabiyi shares conversation with Mohbad's brother

Speaking further on what he did after Adura made the financial demand from him, he said:

"The police advised me to write a petition which I did and submitted to Panti. From Panti, I went to the Lagos Police Command because I was the one who was about to be swindled and they informed me about their investigation."

The movie star also spoke about Damola Ayinde, whom Adura accused of hacking his TikTok account which was used to send the chats to him.

"It was at the police command I got to know about Damola Ayinde, who was arrested for impersonation and he was one of their associates. When the police shared how Damola had access to Adura's TikTok. I said I have heard but I did not believe the story. I said that he should be charged to court."

Fabiyi further shared an update about his decision to pursue justice for Mohbad's death. He said the person he felt could help him to confirm Mohbad's home interior informed Adura about his plans.

The person I was confiding in to confirm Mohbad's interior went to confide in Adura and his associates. It was Wunmi's elder sister Karimot I was sharing the information with. I thought she was looking for justice for Mohbad too. I think when she realised that it may bring her sister down, she backed out. I suspected that they threatened Adura and he said he was not the one chatting me up, which is not my business. If it was an attempt to swindle me or not is secondary."

Yomi Fabiyi seeks prayers for Mohbad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yomi had stated that in honour of Mohbad, he held a peaceful walk and special prayers.

According to the role interpreter, it coincided with the Feel Good crooner's death anniversary on September 12, 2024.

Speaking with Legit.ng in an interview, Yomi Fabiyi noted that he got consent from the family of the deceased, among other issues.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng