Media personality Oyemykke is the latest person to speak about the rumoured issues between YBNL boss, Olamide and Asake

In a video posted on Instagram, Oyemykke shared what he believes both parties stand to lose if they part ways with each other

Oyemykke’s take on the matter came after Asake unfollowed Olamide on IG and it got netizens talking

Nigerian media personality Abisoye Olukoya, aka Oyemykke, has joined many others who have reacted to the rumoured problems between Olamide and Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake.

Asake and Olamide started making social media headlines after it was discovered that the Lonely At The Top crooner had unfollowed Olamide on Instagram and removed YBNL from his bio.

This move raised concerns about issues between them and Oyemykke decided to advise Olamide and Asake with a video posted on his page.

According to the UK-based media personality, Asake needs Olamide, and YBNL needs Asake to continue carrying the banner.

Oyemykke added that he saw problems coming for Olamide and Asake after the music star’s O2 concert. The media personality then advised the YBNL boss to lighten his contract with Asake and reduce the percentage of money he takes from his earnings.

According to Oyemykke, he doesn’t want Olamide and Asake’s relationship to be based on money. He stated that Asake also wants to become a boss which is only normal.

The media personality told Asake not to try leaving the YBNL record label because he needed Olamide’s experience and foresight.

In his words:

“Asake, you need Olamide. Olamide, YBNL needs Asake, not necessarily you. You might not necessarily need him but the record label needs Asake to continue to carry that banner and because of this, I already saw this coming from the London show at the O2. My advice would be, you people should relax the contract a bit. I don’t know how much you people collect from his percentage but don’t make this relationship about money, make it more like Asake is the one carrying a banner for us. Be collecting little from him, don’t let it be too much. He also wants to become a boss and it’s normal, the contract is over, he also wants to go into greater things. Asake, don’t let all these thieves and money mongers in this country lie to you o, you need Olamide’s experience, you need his blessing, you need his foresight, stay with that guy. You are both senior and junior brothers to each other, you will still talk it out, I wish you all the best of luck, do not leave YBNL, abeg, white people are crazy o.”

Reactions as Oyemykke advises Olamide and Asake

Oyemykke’s advice to Olamide and Asake amid rumours of their issues went viral online and netizens dropped their hot takes. Read some of their comments below:

atobatele_x:

“If he leaves YBNL with fight. I go unfollow am asap. Na YBNL make me love am bfr.”

Ayomi___x':

“To simply put, they both need each other! Two heads are better than one 👩‍🦯”

ifaola_spiritual_home:

“He performed extraordinarily under that label 😍.”

_zealboy_:

“Olamide is just the king 👑❤️ I respect that man forever.”

simileoluwa9:

“Before Asake there’s someone so after him ybnl will still produce better musicians than him let him go 👏 him self don try.”

lightmode90s:

“even Olamide leave codedtunes start ybnl😂😂nobody sabi wetin dey sup for background/contract 😂😂dem go dey aight jawe 😂😂😂.”

tofa_visuals:

“Make them settle reduce percentage peace and love ! Baddo nah baba sha love both.”

Callme___innocentt:

“All of una just dey mumu una selves for this social media, shey na Olamide tell you say he get issue with asake, Abi na asake talk say he get issue with baddo… MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎄.”

carderrecords:

“Speculations left and right 😂 You all will be okay 😂 Online Lawyers 😂.”

Dyrossi:

“They wan use percentage press Asake neck 😂.”

call_me_imisi:

“I like asake but it started because of olamide ,I’m loyal to YBNL not asake.”

Thegeniusdr_:

“No matter how much of international recognition and acceptance you have as a Nigerian artiste, Nigerians will still be the one to stream your songs and attend your show the most! If you lose your roots, you lose it all 🚶🏿‍♂️.”

Flossy_miju:

“Shey Olamide don complain give una ? Abi asake don talk say them fight ? Una no know Wetin happen una don dey judge 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️.”

Obynodaddymuna:

“Can we normalize artists outgrowing labels and moving on?”

daisybaby_1:

“Another star will always rise again... Who wants to go should go.”

Naijashimadun reacts to Asake's absence at Olamide's show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that media personality, Emmanuel Philip, aka Naijashimadun, addressed the rumoured issues between Asake and Olamide.

According to him, Olamide recently had his December concert in Lagos but Asake was nowhere to be found even though he was supposed to be one of the first people at the venue.

Naijashimadun advised Asake and Olamide to settle their differences because they are a family.

