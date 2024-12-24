It was fun galore for several celebs including Ayra Starr and South Africa's music star Tyla as they attended DJ Obi's house party

The event had the singers display some dance moves as they listened to some interesting songs from the disc jockey

DJ Obi's house party has become a trend as top celebrities grace the occasion to have fun and unwind

As the year is coming to an end, some celebs decided to catch some fun at the house party of disc jockey Obinna Levi Ajuonuma aka DJ Obi.

The event had singers Divine Ikubor aka Rema, Oyinkansola Aderibigbe aka Ayra Starr, Temilade Openiyi aka Tems, Tyla Laura Seethal aka Tyla, and Charles Chukwu aka Crayon, in attendance.

Tyla, Tems, other party at DJ Obi's house. Image credit: @djobiondeck/IG, @Olamide0fficial

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on X the music stars were having a good time as they listened to exciting music. At intervals, Ayra Starr smiled before the camera as Rema took some moment to smoke.

Obi is a celebrity disc jockey who won the Best World DJ at the 2011 Nigeria Entertainment Awards. In 2016, he was nominated for The Future Awards Africa Prize for Creative Professional. He is a world record holder for the longest DJ set (240 hours) and he’s now signed to Roc Nation, which was founded by American rapper Shawn Carter, aka Jay Z.

Watch DJ Obi's house party video below:

Reactions to Tyla, others at DJ Obi's

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Tyla, Rema, Ayra Starr, Tems, and others party hard at DJ Obi's house party below:

@Olusoji_01:

"I can see Skyla."

@dlifeof_jay:

"Assuming i dey their middle I 4 don die because na brightness of stars for don kee me."

@lilyjoelily:

"I can see. Too lit."

@TalktoTosin09

"Rema don enter inside life."

@orleemiles:

"Great night for afrobeats."

@pillz_ltk:

"No place like home."

@Messiwizkid:

"Omo this December just sweet anyhow."

@rasskales:

"No be Rema too dey there?"

@weirdoglasses:

"Wetin Skyla dey calculate?"

@FactsOnKruize:

"Crayon just dey like fan. Them send am go back line."

Source: Legit.ng