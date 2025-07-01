AMCON is offering a range of properties for sale, including warehouses, office complexes, and residential buildings across Lagos, Plateau, Oyo, and the Federal Capital Territory

The properties include various developments such as office buildings, commercial spaces, and residential units, with some located in prime areas like Ibadan, Lagos, and Port Harcourt

Bidding for the properties will close on July 11, with further details available on AMCON’s website available for interested participant to check out

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Interested members of the public can now purchase a number of assets from the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

AMCON is offering for sale an office building and other assets across the country. Photo Credit: AMCON

Source: Getty Images

According to an advertisement in ThisDay Newspaper on Monday, the properties are located in Lagos, Plateau, Oyo, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

AMCON stated that these sales are in line with its goals and mandate to effectively settle "eligible bank assets" acquired from various Nigerian financial institutions.

“Assets purchased from various eligible financial institutions hereby offer the following properties for sale to interested members of the public,” the agency said.

10 properties up for sale

A warehouse and office complex located at Km 9 Old Lagos Road, Podo (Plots 1, 2, and 3, Road 1, Zone 2), Mogbojubola Layout, Opere Industrial Village, Ibadan, Oyo, are among the assets up for sale.

“Other structures on site include a security block/gatehouse, an external toilet block, and a generator block, all situated on a site area of approximately 12,802.831sqm,” the agency stated.

Additionally, AMCON is offering for sale an office building located at 3 Sawyer Crescent, close to Corona School in Gbagada, Lagos.

“The property is rectangular in shape, and the development on site consists of an office complex on two floors, a generator house, and a gatehouse,” the agency said. “Though residential, it can still be used as office space or a school, provided the proper permit and approval are obtained from the relevant authorities. It measures approximately 1,343.10sqm (per valuation report).”

Another property up for sale is located on Secretariat Link Road in Jos, Plateau State, formerly known as the Hotel Sumiram and Green Restaurant.

“Development on the site includes the main block, which has 6 rooms and 2 servant rooms, a kitchen, canteen, and reception,” the corporation said. “Other developments include a ten-room rear block with a karaoke bar, poolside, sit-out area, garden, powerhouse, and gatehouse. The property sits on a land size of 2,567.74sqm.”

A five-story commercial building with a gross lettable area of 15,650.10sqm is being offered by AMCON at Silverbird Entertainment Centre Mall, Central Area, Cadastral Zone, Abuja.

The assets belonging to the family of former lawmaker Ben Bruce, who served in the Bayelsa East senatorial constituency, were seized by AMCON in 2016. According to the agency, Silverbird Group owed N11 billion.

More properties for sale

A warehouse and office block located at No. 2, Aba Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers, is also among the assets up for sale.

“Development on site consists of a warehouse and office block located directly on Aba Road, beside Isaac Boro Park flyover. The property sits on a land size of 2,529.63sqm,” AMCON stated.

The agency is also offering for sale six three-bedroom apartment units and a gatehouse at 216 Okporo Road, Rumuodara, Obi Akpor LGA, Rivers. The property is situated on 613.18890 square meters of land.

A property located at Plot 71 (68), Sani Abacha 7 Link Road, GRA Phase 3, Port Harcourt, is also for sale.

“Development on site comprises two units of five-bedroom detached duplexes, two wings of four-bedroom semi-detached structures, a gatehouse, and a powerhouse. The property sits on a land size of 2,360.32sqm,” the advertisement reads.

A property located at 4 Nda Street, off Eliada Layout (Coc*ine Estate), Rumuogba, Port Harcourt, is also available for sale, according to AMCON.

“Development on site is a fenced five-bedroom semi-detached structure on two floors, together with an adjoining two-bedroom domestic servant quarter, a security house, and a generator house. The property sits on a land size of 691.87sqm,” AMCON stated.

At Km 2 Port Harcourt/Aba Expressway, Port Harcourt, the corporation listed “two bays of warehouses and a security gatehouse, all fenced with sandcrete block walls and secured with a double-leaf metal gate.

The property, according to the organisation, is situated on 7,607.99 square meters of land.

An advertisement for a two-story, walled, seven-bedroom detached home with servants' quarters, a security house, and a generator house was placed by AMCON at Plot 8, C and C Estate, off R.D. Road, off Okporo Road, Port Harcourt.

“The property sits on a land size of 811.12sqm,” AMCON said.

According to the corporation, the properties will be sold through a “competitive bidding process.”

AMCON stated that bids must be submitted by July 11 and promised to notify bidders when the bidding opens.

Additionally, the government has stated that more information about the properties can be found on its website.

AMCON speaks on having over 2,000 cases

Legit.ng reported that despite its difficulties since its inception, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria reported that it has recovered more than N2.1 trillion in debt.

Additionally, it said that the company presently has more than 2,000 court proceedings because some of its debtors owe close to N5 trillion and the debtors who borrow these funds do not spend them for the intended purpose.

Jude Nwauzor, the agency's head of corporate communications, said this at a press conference in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng