It's raining congratulations in the Mbadiwe camp as BBNaija's Ocee welcoms a child with his partner

The former Big Brother Naija contestant shared the great news via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle

His post has been met with congratulatory messages from his fellow contestants, Topher, Nelly and others

Ocee Mbadiwe is the happiest man on earth right now as he welcomes a child with his lovely partner,

The real TV star shared the amazing news with his fans via his Twitter page, revealing that he has just become a first-time father to a beautiful baby girl.

BBNaija's Ocee and his partner have welcomed their first child. Credit: @oceembadiwe

Ocee revealed that this was his best Christmas ever, as he wished his followers the best of the season.

Ocee Mbadiwe wrote:

'"This had been the best Christmas ever, got the best gift this period, my lovely daughter. Merry Christmas from us to you!!"

See the tweet below:

Ocee's post was joined by congratulatory messages from Topher, Nelly, and some other fans who watched him while in the BBNaija house.

It will be recalled that Ocee made it known on the show that his partner was with child and brought a picture of her with him, which he showed Onyeka.

Fans celebrate with Ocee Mbadiwe

Read some reactions below:

@iam_topherJ:

"My people! ❤️."

@nellymbonu_:

"Congratulations ocee."

@chibu.roma:

"The baby is so cuteee."

@bigHotbaby1:

"Congratulations ocee and family ❤️💫."

@White_Superion:

"Congratulations bro. She's such a cutie, and yes your queen is beautiful."

@mucluxury:

"Go marry her asap."

Ocee Mbadiwe DiscoversKellyrae’s marital status

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, BNaija season 9 star Ocee Mbadiwe appeared to have discovered the secret of their colleagues, Kassia and Kellyrae.

A video of the lawyer questioning the BBNaija couple about their last names before declaring them married went viral.

The exchange between Ocee and ‘Double Kay’ sparked a debate on social media as netizens dropped their hot takes.

