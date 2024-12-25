Nigerians were filled with laughter after a video of Kamo and Funke Akindele went viral on social media

The viral video caught the moment movie star Funke Akindele kissed skit maker Kamo on the slips

The clip had now circulated social media and sparked varying reactions from social media users

Funke Akindele and Kamo State, whose real names are Akinyoola Ayoola, were the topic of social media after a playful video of them surfaced.

Kamo, Funke Akindele, and the other members of the Everybody Loves Jenifa crew were shooting as usual when Funke Akindele suddenly kissed Kamo.

Reactions as Funke Akindele kisses Kamo. Credit: @funkeakindelejenifa, @kamo_state

Source: Instagram

Kamo instantly feigned numbness as he fell back into the hands of the other cast and crew, leaving everyone in stitches.

Social media user shave shared their take on the video an dheile some found it musing, others rebuked the accomplished actress for kissing a married man.

Watch the video here:

It will be recalled that Kamo State wedded the love of his life on December 4, with many industry elites in attendance. The ceremony was colourful and spread love across social media.

How fans reacted to the clip

Read some reactions below:

@Opehyehmmi:

"Funny how everyone doesn’t see this as anything. Kamo is a married man, Funke is a single mother and way older than him. She kissed him, would it still be the same energy if the table got turned? The mumu too was kikikinng."

@EMZO_001:

"She shouldn't kiss anyone that's not her spouse. This doesn't sit well with me. She should know better."

@Unique_Jola:

"Since Kamo don marry, the werey just dey fine anyhow."

@OyinTGSPE:

"See werey wey just marry."

@thatbobpr:

"Haa! Married man 😂😂. If na the wife try this thing nko 😂."

@iamaleshinloye:

"Kiss celeb."

@Princez_eve:

"Married man. Issok o."

@GMoneyImadiyi:

"That is how she goes around kissing people."

@tobyasky:

"Ah! Marry actors at your own risk."

@TheCakegurl:

"His body dey shake😂😂."

Funke Akindele, Iyabo Ojo, storm Kamo's wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that comedian and skit maker Kamo's wedding might have come and gone, but the memories are still lingering in the minds of its attendees.

Several celebrities, including Funke Akindele, Iyabo Ojo, and Odunlade Adekola, among others, graced the glamorous event.

Netizens were not left out of the lavish fashion display at the colourful ceremony, which had pink as its dominant colour.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng