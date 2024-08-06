BBNaija Season 9 housemate, Ocee, is making headlines after revealing his relationship status outside the show

During a chat with some of the other housemates, the Mbadiwe twin shared his experience with women

He also opened up on his love life, and his disclosure raised a series of mixed feelings from female fans

BBNaija Season 9 housemate, Ocee Mbadiwe, has caused an online buzz after he shared details about his love life on the show.

The one-half of the Mbadiwe twins was captured on camera speaking with his colleagues, Wanni and Shaun, when he was asked whether he had ever liked someone who didn’t like him back.

Ocee responded in the affirmative. In the process of explaining his answer, the BBNaija star revealed that he was engaged outside of the house.

According to Ocee, he got engaged to his partner just before he came on the BBNaija show, and he wasn’t supposed to share the information on air. He said:

“The thing is I actually haven’t told anybody this, only my brother knows but I’m actually engaged, that’s the funny thing. Just before I came here. I’m sure this camera has picked it up already.”

Fans react to Ocee Mbadiwe’s engagement news

Ocee Mbadiwe’s disclosure about being engaged was met with mixed reactions from netizens, particularly female fans. Some of them expressed their disappointment. Read what they had to say below:

