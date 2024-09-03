The winner of the Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, has broken down in tears while opening up about her journey

Recall that Chidimma was forced out of the South African beauty Pegeant because they said she was not South African enough

After winning the Miss Universe Nigerian pageant, she talked about the challenges and how it devastated her

Nigerian-born South African model Chidimma Adetshina, who recently emerged as the winner of the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, made headlines after she opened up about her struggles in the Miss SA pageant.

Chidnimma was on every blog when the battle against her in the Miss South Africa pageant began. She jumped several hurdles before she was invited to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

Chidimma Adetshina opens up on Miss SA pageant drama. Credit: chichi_vanessa.

Source: Instagram

"Had problems because of my name" - Chidmma

According to her, it broke her heart to learn that those in SA thought she was not South Africa enough because her name is "Chidimma."

In Chidimma's words:

"It was a horrible;e experience. I started having issues bacsue my name is Chidinma and I was representing South Africa."

Watch full video here:

It will be recalled that the President of Silverbird Group/National Director of Miss Universe Nigeria, Guy Murray-Bruce, who Arise TV recently interviewed, is the real culprit, the South African government.

Peeps react to Chdimma's video

See how fans reacted to video of Chidimma recounting her terrible experience here:

@iyke_112:

"So painful to feel rejected by the people you call family."

@berry.queen:

"Chidinma means God is good!!! That is a great name Girl. Proud of you."

@dattahiwowari:

"They should give her tissue that's what presenters do."

@chanchi_love79:

"I believe this girl will win Miss Universe as a Nigerian. Imagine the pain it will cause you know who."

@bethanymakeover:

"Go girl always rooting for you."

@kellytotheworld_:

"We love you chidinma."

@paschal_1st:

"South Africa go pay."

@foreverlivingnigeriaofficial:

"They just handed you miss nigeria. Endeavor to use it properly."

@chuksokonkwoofficial:

"And they gaslighted some mumu tribalistic Nigerians to join them in bullying her."

Nigerians divided over ex-miss SA’s name

Meanwhile, a video of Chidimma Adetshina announcing her decision to participate in Miss Universe Nigeria has divided Nigerian netizens.

Some Nigerians have asked questions about Chidimma Adetshina's name and ancestral root.

This is coming after South Africans openly drummed support for the ex-Miss SA to win the Nigerian pageant.

