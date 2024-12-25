South-African-born Nigerian beauty queen, Chidimma Adetshina, has revealed her state of mind after the global pageant

The young model who was crowned the first runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant, went viral after she spoke on video about her mind

The viral clip raised a series of reactions from Nigerians, with many of them showing concerns about Chidimma’s mental health

Miss Universe 2024 first-runner-up, Chidimma Adetshina, has admitted that she has not been okay only a few weeks after competing in the global competition.

Recall that Chidimma was trailed by a lot of drama over her Nigerian roots after she initially participated in the Miss South Africa beauty pageant. The young model eventually represented Nigeria on the Miss Universe stage and bagged the second position.

In a new development, Chidimma gave fans a peek into her state of mind while speaking on her Instagram Live.

Nigerians sympathise with Chidimma Adetshina as she opens up about her feelings. Photos: @chichi_vanessa

The beauty queen admitted that she had not been okay and that she had been in the dark. According to Chidimma, she needs to focus on herself and believes the year 2025 will be better for her.

Chidimma added that she wasn’t present at the other pageants, which had been taking place in the country because of trauma.

She said:

“I haven’t been okay and I’ve just been in the dark. I don’t even come on my Instagram, I think today is like that one time that I was like ‘okay, let me just go live, let me just post’, I didn’t even take a picture by the way, that’s just me. Like I said before, I just need to focus on me and by 2025 I know I’ll be fine, like by the first of January, I will be okay. So that is why I didn’t attend all these pageantries that have been taking place and all of those things because of trauma, there’s been a lot of trauma on a realistic level.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Chidimma Adetshina says she’s not okay

Chidimma Adetshina’s disclosure about not being okay was met with a lot of concerns from her Nigerian fans. Read some of their comments below:

viatoremm:

“My dear, take care of you first. No one should ever have their childhood ripped from them in such a manner. She even speaks like them.”

celestinabassie:

“It’s understandable ❤️ take all the time to heal. Don’t feel pressured, after everything you’ve been through, you deserve enough time to heal ❤️.”

Elizabeth.akwa:

“Sweet girl. Be strong. We love you❤️.”

ifyoguike:

“Be strong for us. Nigeria 🇳🇬 love you ❤️.”

heavencitizen23:

“This girl is going through alot. 😢😢 but still smiling.”

Dupedarabidan:

“I have dealt with an unpleasant South African and a pleasant one before. Most of the grievance comes from a place of deprivation. The unpleasant ones are mostly those ones that think someone stole their entitlement while the pleasant ones are well to-do and just living life, They are not in competition with you. But you see those quarrelsome and deprived ones, they will even instigate other people to hate you.”

B3rants_:

“I understand baby. Imagine going through what you did.dammm❤️.”

realtortoksabujaproperty:

“It’s only a phase chi you will definitely overcome just hang in there Nigeria loves you.”

_quingift:

“Imagine if you grow up in a country and then because of a beauty contest the whole country is against you😢😢very traumatic.”

geeliciousfoodsandspices:

“Chi baby😍😍.. please be strong.”

Akeredoluajarat:

“We love u chi❤️.”

dori.ify:

“Poor girl 😢.”

