Videos of actor Ibrahim Chatta with the Ooni of Ife at the African Fashion Week in Lagos have emerged online

A video showed the historical moment the revered Yoruba monarch presented an award to Ibrahim Chatta

The video which has since gone viral saw several Nigerians congratulating Ibrahim Chatta as they described it as a well-deserved award

Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta's year is ending on a good note. On Sunday, December 8, he received a special award from the Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Adeyeye.

Chatta, who was among the celebrities who graced the African Fashion Week in Lagos, was awarded for his incredible dedication to Yoruba cultural heritage.

Ooni of Ife honours Ibrahim Chatta. Credit: ibrahimchatta_lordthespis

The actor who played roles in epic Yoruba movies like House of Gaa and Jagun Jagun, among others, couldn't help but kneel as he received the award from the traditional ruler.

A clip also showed the Ooni showering heartfelt prayers on Chatta in the Yoruba language.

Sharing the video showing the moment he received the award, Chatta expressed gratitude to God as he wrote in a caption,

"AlhamduliLlah as we got yet another Award for special recognition by His royal majesty Arole Oodua Olofin Adimula Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi (Ojaja 11, Ooni of Ife) @ooniadimulaife. Thanks so much Maami Olori Aderonke Ogunwusi."

Watch the video as Ooni of Ife presents award to Ibrahim Chatta below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ibrahim Chatta also bagged an award at an event hosted by Odunlade Adekola.

Reactions as Ooni awards Ibrahim Chatta

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

aracouture_asooke_n:

"Well deserved I am glad the recognition is coming now."

i_ambronzyomoosun:

"Your glory is here to shine and last sir. Congratulations."

iam_buggatii:

"It's a well deserved, we celebrate you alive senior Man."

wahabademola1:

"Baba just dey collect award back to back this year.. Alhamdulilah."

gracefoundme1:

"So far there is life,hope is sure. Congratulations."

Ibrahim Chatta recalls his tough years

In other reports via Legit.ng, the actor recounted the challenges he faced when he moved to Lagos state.

Chatta revealed life was so rough that he had to stay in a room with nine people.

He disclosed he worked as a bus conductor for eight years.

