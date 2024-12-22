Media mogul and politician Mogaji Wole Arisekola's daughter got married traditionally in Lagos on December 19

While the bride Segilola is from Ibadan in Oyo state, the groom Samuel has his ancestral roots in Edo state thus, the beautiful blend of culture witnessed at their wedding

The couple's dramatic emergence in a Rolls Royce at their wedding reception left guests astonished

Segilola Olasubulumi and Samuel Osereme Aisabokhae's wedding ceremony was a spectacular celebration that captivated everyone.

Mogaji Wole Arisekola, a prominent figure known for his influential connections and philanthropic endeavours, hosted the event on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at the stunning Grand Ball Room of the prestigious Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The couple's grand stylish entrance

Segilola and Samuel's wedding was an unforgettable celebration of love and unity, showcasing the richness of Nigerian culture.

The bride and groom's cinematic grand entrance was breathtaking. Segilola and Samuel emerged from a luxury Rolls Royce, gliding onto the stage from underground as if from a fairy tale, leaving the guests in awe. They applauded and cheered them on.

The traditional wedding and reception drew guests from all corners of the globe, with over 100 attendees flying in from diverse locations, including Dublin, the United States, and London, making the occasion a truly international affair.

Laolu Gbenjo, Saheed Osupa others perform

The entertainment lineup was moved from cultural/traditional to contemporary sounds. Among the entertainers was the famous Yoruba chanter Sulaiman Ayilara Aremu, affectionately known as Ajobiewe, who enchanted guests with his lyrical tribute to the couple. The Ayanyemi traditional drummers group from Ibadan also added to the vibrant atmosphere. Gbenga Adeyinka the First was the master of ceremonies.

Musical performances by Laolu Gbenjo, Saheed Osupa, Beejay Sax, and DJ Kulet brought the audience to their feet, creating an atmosphere filled with laughter, dancing, and exuberance that resonated throughout the ballroom.

The event had high-profile dignitaries and influential personalities from various sectors—business, media, politics, and social circles. Notable among them are former Ondo state governor Dr Olusegun Mimiko and his wife Kemi, Senators Olubiyi Fadeyi and Gbenga Obadara, and the respected publisher of Ovation Magazine, Basorun Dele Momodu, Oyo-born State Chief of Protocol to President Bola Tinubu, Ambassador Victor Adekunle Adeleke, Bisi Olatilo, the former Managing Director of NNPC Shipping, Alhaji M K Ibrahim, and prominent socialites like Yomi Allen Odutola. Royal fathers of the day include the Onitire of Ikate, Oba Lateef Adams, accompanied by his wife, while Olori Sekinat Elegushi represented her husband.

