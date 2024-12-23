Businessman and ex-husband of actress Tonto Dikeh, Olakunle Churchill, is marking his 5th wedding anniversary with his wife Rosy

Actress Rosy Meurer shared loved-up photos of herself and her husband, and she spoke about her feelings for him

The movie star described her spouse as her baby and also shared how long she wants to be with him

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer and her husband Olakunle Churchill celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary on Monday, December 23, 2024.

The movie star noted that her anniversary is just a momentary celebration but her marriage to Churchill is a timeless one.

Rosy Meurer celebrates her husband Olakunle Churchill on their 5th wedding anniversary. Image credit: @rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

She added that she would always belong to her husband today, tomorrow, and forever. To commemorate their special day, Rosy shared some cute photos of herself and Churchill rocking matching outfits.

Colleagues and fans of the mother of two and her husband also rejoiced with them. Recall that Olakunle was previously married to actress Tonto Dikeh and they had a messy breakup.

See Olakunle and Rosy's anniversary photos below:

Reactions to Olakunle Churchill, wife's wedding anniversary

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer's 5th wedding anniversary below:

@nikkilaoye:

"Happy anniversary dear. Much love to you both always @rosymeurer @olakunlechurchill."

@johnjoy295:

"With everything gist lover do that year, to separate dem. “What God has joined together, let no one separate many more years in Jesus' name."

@clothing_estelle:

"Please hold your husband well. The accusers of the brethren have all signed out. Moral lesson manage your home oh, no love for street. It's raining everywhere. Lovely photos ma'am. Fine girl."

@_god_will_rise_:

"A 2 second man is still very much happily married for years with one of the most beautiful women on earth."

@ifeanyi_nwugwu:

"Congratulations on your anniversary. Thank you for teaching the younger generation how to stay in marriage."

Olakunle Churchill, wife mark 4th wedding anniversary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Olakunle and Rosy Meurer marked their fourth wedding anniversary.

Rosy, in a romantic post, appreciated Churchill for all he has done for both of them, highlighting the strength that has carried them through challenges.

She noted that Churchill was not only the father of her children but also her hidden strength.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng